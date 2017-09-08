What Motivated These Influential Women to Keep Fighting for Their Goals

This video is part of Time Firsts, a multimedia project featuring 46 groundbreaking women.

Olivia Bahou
Sep 08, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

In news that should surprise no one, successful women often have very similar advice for staying motivated and inspired, even when the world feels like it’s working against you. Time interviewed 46 badass women for their new series, Firsts, and they have some great advice for staying driven, no matter what your passion.

“You have this one moment in time to be fully who you are, to be everything you can possibly be,” Ellen DeGeneres explains, opening the video.

Luisa Dörr for Time

“You can ask a man to do a job that he has never been qualified to do and he will raise his hand and say, ‘Absolutely, I will do that job.’ Women always say, ‘I’m not sure if I’m ready yet. I need more experience,’” Scandal frontrunner Shonda Rhimes adds.

“I don’t necessarily know if there’s anything wrong with being more cautious and careful. I mean, why have we come to decide that being rash and overly aggressive should be the way we are? But we should also know that we’re not going to feel any wiser or any more ready in 10 years than we did 10 years ago, so we might as well just leap.”

Watch the video at top for more barrier-breaking advice, and check out more at time.com/firsts.

Courtesy Time

Show Transcript

You have this one moment in time to be fully who you are. To be everything you can possibly be. Know your power. Half the battle is showing up. Strength doesn't mean that you have to put on a facade. I think strength is being vulnerable. [MUSIC] People will look at you and they'll try and define you. Whether you are a woman. Whether you are young but people can only do that if you let them. And so I always view my job as defining myself. If we are in a meeting we are there for a reason, if you are only there, not speaking you kind of create the impression Impression that you're not prepared to be there. You need to participate, and you need to know what you're talking about. You can ask a man to do a job that he's never been qualified to do, and he we raise his hand and say, absolutely, I will do that job. Women always say, I'm not sure if I'm ready yet, I need more experience. I don't necessarily know if there's anything wrong with being more cautious and careful. I mean Why have we come to decide that being brash and overly aggressive should be the way that we are? But, we should also know that we're not going to feel any wiser or any more ready in ten years then we did ten years ago. So we might as well just, leap. There is a lot of perception that My Gosh, it's really hard because of the gender. What are you going to do about that, just not do it? I feel why I do something then just do it and then hope that people catch up to you. So, girls that are complain the league Anything can happen. You can be up by ten runs and you can lose the game. Stay focused. Make sure you play as a team and hopefully you hit a home because no girl has ever hit a home run, And I'll be cheering for you.>> You'll never make everyone happy so you'll have to be exactly who you are. And at least know that you've been true to yourself.>> I was a very. passive young woman, and I let everybody in the world tell me what to do. I finally learned that I had value. I actually had value. But what a hard earned lesson that was. Who knew I would be here? But it all started with folks that thought I had a good attitude, that put me in places, that challenged me and then provided me opportunities. You often don't realize, people want you to succeed. And the other thing is I think it's not too bad to have periods of great intensity doing. one thing or the other. Meryl Streep once said every every successful woman's life has it's ebbs and flows. Don't let anyone trivialized how you have spent your years, all of them have contributed to making a very unique and special person that can make a very unique and special contribution. Just take joy, don't let anyone discourage you from that thing that you love the most.

