Tim Gunn
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Home
Celebrity
Tim Gunn
Celebrity
7 Times EmRata Clapped Back at Body Shamers
Feb 03, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
Tim Gunn on Mentoring
Project Runway Junior
Teen Contestants: "I Was Really Apprehensive”
Nov 13, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
Happy Birthday, Tim Gunn! See His Style Must-Haves for Every Woman
Jul 29, 2015 @ 7:15 am
TV Shows
Chelsea Handler Says Goodbye to
Chelsea Lately
with Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, and Many More
Aug 27, 2014 @ 11:44 am
TV Shows
Tim Gunn's Style Must-Haves for Every Woman
Jul 29, 2014 @ 8:15 am
Makeup
Project Runway Nail Polishes by L'Oreal: Preview the Colors
Jul 31, 2012 @ 5:35 pm
Barbie Gets a Tim Gunn Makeover: Exclusive First Look
Jul 26, 2012 @ 1:30 pm
Duchess Catherine's Nude Stockings: Tim Gunn Weighs In!
Jul 29, 2011 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
Scarlett Johansson for Moët, Sofia Vergara's Dress Hunt and More!
Jan 14, 2011 @ 12:40 pm
TV Shows
Project Runway Expanding With Accessories Spinoff Show
Dec 13, 2010 @ 5:17 pm
