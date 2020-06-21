TikTokers and K-Pop Stans Say They Trolled President Trump's Campaign Rally in Tulsa
They reserved seats for the event and didn't show up.
President Trump's first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic had far less of a turnout than expected, and a group of TikTok teens and K-Pop stans may have been responsible for the shrunken crowd in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Last week, POTUS bragged on Twitter that nearly one million people requested tickets for Saturday night's rally, but that the arena could only hold 19,000 fans, which lead many to believe the event would be at capacity. However, it appears hundreds of thousands of those RSVP requests were made by TikTokers and fans of Korean pop music who had no intention of showing up, according to The New York Times.
In the days leading up the event, TikTok users made videos encouraging their followers to reserve seats and not attend in an effort to inflate expectations.
"Guys, Donald Trump is having a rally next week and it's free. All you have to do is give your phone number and you can get two tickets, so I got two tickets. But I totally forgot that I have to pick every individual piece of lint off of my room floor and sort them by size, so I can't make it," one TikToker sarcastically said in a clip prior to the rally.
"Oh, well. I already got the tickets and I accidentally just verified it, too. So that means there's going to be at least two empty spots."
The prank proved successful, as Forbes reported attendance was just under 6,200.
Following the event, Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale blamed the low turnout on "radical protestors" who blocked supporters from entering the arena.
U.S. Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez quickly refuted Parscale's claim, and responded: "Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID."
She added, "Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud." Looks like Trump officially got trolled.