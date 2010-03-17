Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren

1 of 5 Steve Dennett/Splash News

The Wedding

On the golf course during the 2001 British Open was probably the last place Tiger Woods, 28, expected to meet his future wife, Elin Nordegren, 24. The thunderbolt struck when fellow golfer Jesper Parnevik introduced Woods to Nordegren, who was then working as the Parneviks' nanny. If his scores are any indication, Woods was more than a little distracted by the stunning Swedish former model. He lost the tournament but soon won her heart. And on a South African safari two years later, Woods proposed to Nordegren during a sunset stroll around the Shamwari Game Reserve. They were married October 5, 2004 in front of about 200 guests at the Sandy Lane resort in Barbados. "Our families and friends are always going in different directions, so it's hard to get them all together," Tiger said after the wedding. "We were able to do that for this occasion—which made it even more special for all of us. We had a great time."