We like This Guy — and you should too. Meet the men of the moment, the ones whose names will become as integral in your social vocabulary as “Chalamet” or “Keanu.” And yes, we have photos.

André Holland Is Taking the Reins
Following his star-making turn in Moonlight, the actor and producer is carving out his own place in Hollywood.
Penn Badgley Isn't Who You Fans Think He Is
The You star on thirst for his serial killer character, welcoming a son in quarantine, and the challenge of creating “hopeful” entertainment.
Alessandro Nivola's Big Experiment Just Paid Off
Two decades after launching his film career, the Many Saints of Newark star is finally having his moment.
Catch Bobby Cannavale While You Can
The Nine Perfect Strangers actor shares tales of pandemic parenting and why he's starting to be a lot more choosy about his work.
Jake Lacy Finally Gets to Play the Asshole
The White Lotus star talks his new HBO series, fashion, and his “very officious” first kiss.
Justice Smith Is on a "Sex Trip"
The Genera+ion star opens up about queerness, eroticism, and playing complex characters in blockbuster Hollywood.
William Jackson Harper Is in a Brand New Good Place
The former Good Place star on his new role in Barry Jenkins’s The Underground Railroad, his favorite Hollywood Chris, and the only acceptable bagel order.
Max Minghella Is Ready to Run Away
After two years of filming The Handmaid's Tale and Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the 35-year-old actor is taking a beat.
Made for Love's Billy Magnussen Is the Hot Bad Guy
Marvel's New Face Danny Ramirez Has the Range
Lucas Hedges Sometimes Gets Obsessed With Himself
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Thinks You Deserve a Love Story

Nick Robinson Was Done Playing High School, Until He Met A Teacher

The actor opened up about voicing his opinions online, his celebrity crush, and shooting sex scenes with Kate Mara.

