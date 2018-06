Before They Were Vampires

4 of 6 Courtesy of 20th Century Fox; Polk Imaging/FilmMagic

Nikki Reed (Rosalie Hale)

Nikki Reed started her career co-writing and starring in Thirteen with Evan Rachel Wood (left) and later went on to break the hearts of O.C. fans when she broke up long-time couple Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton) and Ryan Atwood (Benjamin McKenzie).

YOU MAY NOT KNOW: She co-wrote Thirteen with Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke who recruited her for Twilight.



TONS MORE TWILIGHT!

Twilight Fashion

Six Degrees of Twilight

Girl About Town: Kristen Stewart