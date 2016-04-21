These 9 A-List Film Stars Are All Heading to TV

2015 Jeff Vespa
Janelle Grodsky
Apr 21, 2016 @ 10:00 am

Get your DVRs ready and your streaming devices in order because TV is about to become a lot more star-studded! Some of our favorite leading ladies—from Emma Stone to Diane Keaton—are switching gears and heading to the small screen.

Original programming has been killing it lately (hello Transparent, Orange Is the New Black, and Mozart in the Jungle) thanks to networks upping the ante and producing higher quality shows. Plus, with streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu delivering top-notch originals, it’s obvious why these A-listers are switching over to the episodic game.

Curious to know who's making their way to TV? Scroll through our list below, where we share the projects that got them on board.

1 of 9 2015 Steve Granitz

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon will star in HBO’s Big Little Lies alongside a star-studded ensemble cast of Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgard, and more. The show, based on a dark comic novel by Liane Moriarty, is about three mothers of grade schoolers whose seemingly perfect lives begin to unravel when a murder happens. Witherspoon will play one of the mothers. Look for the seven-episode series to hit the subscription channel later this year.

Advertisement
2 of 9 2016 Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman will also star in Big Little Lies on HBO with Witherspoon, playing one of the three mothers in the show. Check out the series on the cable channel when it airs later this year.

3 of 9 2015 Jeff Vespa

Emma Stone

Netflix recently aquired Maniac, a new show with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill attached to star in it. The 10-episode series won’t air on the streaming service until 2017 (or later!), but Cary Fukunaga (True Detective) is set to direct. It will revolve around the fantasy world of Jonah Hill’s character, who’s actually in a mental institution. Stone will play a fellow patient.

Advertisement
4 of 9 2015 Jason LaVeris

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore will star in Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix alongside Timothy Olyphant (who you’ll recognize from FX’s Justified). The series, which will run for 13 episodes in 2017, is about married couple Sheila (Barrymore) and Joel (Olyphant) who are both realtors in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita. They live mundane, discontented lives until Sheila goes through a dramatic change that alters both of their lives, leading them down a road of destruction (which is not necessarily a bad thing!).

Advertisement
5 of 9 2015 Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Another Netflix original, Gypsy, will star Naomi Watts as Jean Holloway, a therapist who begins to develop dangerously intimate relationships with the people in her patients’ lives. The series will premiere in 2017 on the streaming service.

Advertisement
6 of 9 2015 Getty Images

Amy Adams

Amy Adams is attached to star in the HBO drama Sharp Objects, based on the book written by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn. The series will be an adaptation of the thriller novel, which centers on reporter Camille Preaker (Adams) who, fresh from a stint at a psych ward, is sent to cover the murders of two girls that just happen to take place in her small hometown. The show will air for eight episodes in 2017.

Advertisement
7 of 9 2015 Jason LaVeris

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer is attached to star in Tulsa on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network. The two-part mini-series will focus on the 1921 race riots in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will center on Mattie Clay (Spencer), a journalist from Tulsa, who moves to Chicago to get away, but eventually returns to face the demons of her past. Production of the series is still in early stages, so expect this one to release next year or later.

Advertisement
8 of 9 2015 Jason LaVeris

Diane Keaton

HBO’s latest drama called The Young Pope will premiere this year and stars Jude Law as the fictional Pius XIII at the beginning of his controversial pontificate. Diane Keaton will also star in the eight-part series as an American nun living in Vatican City who raised Law’s character and helped him attain the papacy.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson will star alongside stepdad Kurt Russell in a new series called The Barbary Coast. The show, which is still in early stages and hasn't been picked up by a network yet, will be directed and co-written by Mel Gibson. It revolves around The Gold Rush of 1849, which brought gold-seekers, gamblers, thieves, harlots, and politicians to the newly-established city of San Francisco.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!