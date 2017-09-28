whitelogo
Theo James
TV Shows
Our Favorite Naomi Watts Roles Over the Years
Sep 28, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Beauty
Theo James Is Obsessed with the Smell of His Tea Cupboard
May 16, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Watch Theo James and Stephen Colbert Name Things They Love About Each Other
Mar 17, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
Allegiant
Star Theo James on Why He's Nothing Like His Character Four
Mar 16, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Movies
13 Movies to See in March 2016
Mar 02, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
The Best Behind-the-Scenes Shots from the Making of
InStyle
's March Issue
Feb 19, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
Shailene Woodley Inside the New
InStyle
: "Happiness Is Not Something I Need to Achieve"
Feb 12, 2016 @ 5:00 am
Videos
Get a Glimpse of Theo James in the Shower in the Latest
Allegiant
Trailer
Jan 22, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
Watch the First Full-Length, Action-Packed Trailer for
Allegiant
Nov 13, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Watch
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Trailer to See What Lies Beyond the Walls of Chicago
Sep 15, 2015 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Theo James—Including Where He Hangs Out!
Aug 31, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
Divergent
Hunk Theo James Is the New Face of Boss Parfums
May 06, 2015 @ 12:45 pm
