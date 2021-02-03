The Weeknd Finally Explained His Face Bandages
The mystery is solved.
The Weeknd has spent his last few music videos and live performances appearing with varying degrees of bandages over his face, and now we finally have an explanation.
In an interview with Variety, the Canadian musician explained, "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated."
As for his appearing increasingly bandaged in music videos and appearances over time, he told Variety it was all a part of the character he's portraying for the fictional narrative from his album, After Hours.
"It's all a progression and we watch The Character's storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on," he said.
On Sunday, The Weeknd will be performing at this year's Super Bowl, where he may or may not be bandaged.