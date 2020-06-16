The Royals Have Started Returning to In-Person Public Events
After months of Zoom sessions, the royal family is out and about again.
After months of remote virtual public appearances thanks to the coronavirus, the British royal family is back to in-person events, starting with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visiting Gloustershire Royal Hospital.
On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall greeted National Health Service workers at the hospital, expressing their gratitude for staff who have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple observed social distancing measures as they spoke to NHS staff, standing at a distance of two meters.
According to the Telegraph, Prince Charles said at the event, "It's been a marvelous opportunity just to have a chance of seeing people I know have been doing so much — literally on the front line. And having to endure an awful lot of stress and strain in their wonderful way — how they do it, I don't know. But [they're] delivering everything in the most effective way."
Jeff Mills, a healthcare assistant who was present at the engagement, also told the Telegraph that the prince spoke of his own personal experience with the coronavirus.
"He did speak of his personal experience, so first-hand experience for him," he said. "He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste, and sort of still felt he's still got it now."
Their visit comes after nearly three months in isolation at Birkhall in Scotland after Prince Charles was diagnosed with the virus in late March. Following his recovery and self-isolation, the couple reunited to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary in April.
Prince William also returned to public life on Tuesday. He went to the King’s Lynn Ambulance Station to thank the staff for their dedication
Throughout the self-isolation period, the royal family has continued to attend engagements via video chats, but as lockdown measures have eased up in the U.K., they've begun returning to in-person appearances.
Last week, Kate Middleton went on a virtual tour of Clouds House, an addiction treatment center in Wiltshire, England run by one of her charities, Action on Addiction. However, Vanity Fair reported at the time that Kate and Prince William's aides have been working to plan future in-person engagements, with social distancing measures in place.