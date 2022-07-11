Here's What We Know About Season 2 of "The Kardashians"

It seems like we just wrapped up the inaugural, 10-episode season of Hulu's The Kardashians. But, bible, the dolls are already coming back for more. It doesn't seem like the Kardashian family took any breaks from filming, because season 2 is already slated to premiere later this year — and it looks juicy. After all, they get their asses up and work.

When we last left the family, Khloé was coping with the devastating news that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her again, Kylie Jenner was preparing for the arrival of her son, and Kourtney and Travis Barker were planning their wedding. Oh, and things between Kim and Pete Davidson were heating up (she even alluded to him being the best sex of her life).

Here's everything we know about where things will pick back up in the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

What Will The Kardashians Season 2 Cover?

"What won't it cover?" seems like a more appropriate question. From the looks of the trailer released on July 11, the next iteration will document everything from Kim's controversial Met Gala dress and the $100 million Blac Chyna trial to preparations for Kravis's Italian nuptials.

The trailer starts with the matriarch and momager Kris Jenner exclaiming, "Alright, season 2. Let's go!" Then the preview dives into behind-the-scenes of the family's busy lives. Even the most under-the-radar sister Kylie is giving fans a closer look into the final days of her pregnancy before giving birth to Kris's 11th grandchild. "I made a baby," she says proudly, before telling her older sister Kendall Jenner that she is in need of a fun night out postpartum.

In a confessional, Kim opens up about her relationship with Pete, adding, "Life is good. I have a new boyfriend. I'm just having a really good time." And despite being burned by her ex repeatedly, Khloé will not be giving up on romance. "I do believe in love," she says. "When you love, you know you're alive. You have these feelings."

At one point, we see Kris break down in tears while dealing with an unknown medical issue. "I can't tell my kids I'm scared," she says to the camera. "They have enough problems, they don't need to worry about mom."

Towards the end of the 90-second teaser, Kim brings home the family's go-to motto: "No matter how crazy things are, we're always going to be family,"

Will Pete Davidson Be in Season 2 of The Kardashians?

There is good news for Kete fans. Pete will be making his on-screen debut this season. At the very end of the clip, Kim, Pete, and Khloé are seen in their hotel room following the 2022 Met Gala. Kim then makes a cheeky request that brings out Davidson's comedic timing. "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" The Saturday Night Live alumnus's response? He hilariously throws his things and runs after Kim.

During the premiere season, we only ever heard the comedian's voice. First, on phone calls and FaceTime calls with his girlfriend, but at the end of the season, Kim spoke to Pete just off camera. She introduced him to one of the family's longtime producers, Paxy, before joking that she's probably seen her vagina, to which Pete replied, "More than me?" "Not more than you," the SKIMS founder assured him.

When Does The Kardashians Season 2 Come Out

The show's sophomore season will premiere on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Where Can You Watch The Kardashians?

The show will air on Hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America.