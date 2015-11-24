Then and Now: Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, and the Cast of The Hunger Games

Jonathan Borge
Nov 24, 2015

Hunger Games fever may have reached an all-time high when the hit series’ final picture, Mockingjay—Part 2, hit theaters last Friday, but we still can’t get over all of the non-stop action. Yes, Katniss and her troop of badass revolutionaries returned for one final Panem showdown. And while the plot line is unforgettable, it’s what happened off screen that caught our attention.

Stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Banks, Willow Shields, and Liam Hemsworth dropped jaws the minute they arrived for the film’s cross-continental premieres, proving just how much their style has changed since The Hunger Games drew in record audiences back in 2012. Before we officially say goodbye to all things HG, we’re looking back at just how much the film’s leading ladies and gentleman have transformed in just a few short years.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Though Jennifer Lawrence seems to have been born with an innate ability to rock anything on the red carpet, her style truly has transformed since joining the Hunger Games franchise. For the 2012 Los Angeles premiere, Lawrence caught everyone’s attention in a gold lame Prabal Gurung number with sleek cutouts and a Katniss Everdeen-approved cat eye. Fast-forward three years and several Christian Dior campaigns later, and she’s even more svelte. The beauty rocked a stunning Dior piece for the Los Angeles premiere of Mockingjay—Part 2 on No. 16. This time, Lawrence opted for a killer red lip and loose, natural-looking waves.  

LIAM HEMSWORTH

Liam Hemsworth has been winning us over with his swoon-worthy smile and killer abs since we first saw him, but yes, the actor has become even hotter since his introduction to the Hunger Games world. And while most of Hemsworth's co-stars have switched it up in the style department since their first round of premieres, Liam has been killing it since day one. For his 2012 London Hunger Games premiere, Hemsworth captivated everyone’s heart in a dapper black three-piece suit. Similarly, he nailed his red carpet look this year at the London premiere of Mockingjay-Part 2 in a suit adorned with a single red flower.

AMANDLA STENBERG

Amandla Stenberg may have just been 14 when the first Hunger Games film hit theaters, but the young actress knew exactly how to pose like a true Hollywood starlet. For the film’s 2012 Los Angeles premiere, Stenberg rocked a two-toned green dress with colorful embellishments and matching silver glittery shoes. Three years later, the star once again gave us a punchy dose of color for the L.A. premiere of Mockingjay—Part 2.

JULIANNE MOORE

Talk about perfection. Julianne Moore never disappoints on the red carpet. And while there have been slight changes in her style since she first appeared in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1, we love all of her premiere looks so far. Moore rocked a stunning, sleeveless black dress with fringe detailing for the film’s Los Angeles premiere in 2014. This year, the beauty simply slayed in an unforgettable emerald piece from Chanel for the New York premiere of Mockingjay-Part 2.

WILLOW SHIELDS

We know Willow Shields loves to get ready in style, which is why she’s now known for killing it on the carpet. Shields hit the Hunger Games scene at a mere 10 years old and has evidently matured into a confident 15-year-old starlet. Unlike the girlish blue frock she wore to the L.A. premiere of The Hunger Games in 2012, Shields wowed in a strapless off-white Naeem Khan design at the Tinseltown premiere of Mockingjay-Part 2.

ELIZABETH BANKS

Elizabeth Banks sure has glammed it up since opting for a huge pop of color at the 2012 London premiere of The Hunger Games. Yes, the look-at-me Bill Blass frock she rocked was elegant, but Banks proved to have entered style stalwart territory with the two-piece floral Razan Alazzouni coatdress she rocked to the 2015 London premiere of Mockingjay-Part 2.

JOSH HUTCHERSON

What a difference three years makes! The always handsome Josh Hutcherson first experimented with color for the 2012 premiere of The Hunger Games in London. Since then, the actor has been taking a more polished, tailored approach to red carpet dressing. Case in point: the two-piece suit he paired with a graphic shirt for the New York premiere of Mockingjay-Part 2 earlier this month.

DONALD SUTHERLAND

Like both Hutcherson and Hemsworth, Donald Sutherland has polished his look even further since the franchise’s first round of premieres. For a premiere of Mockingjay-Part 2 in Berlin, the actor was nothing but dapper in a black-tie number with a matching coat and elegant flower.

Paula Malcomson

Paula Malcomson, aka Katniss’s mother, can effortlessly channel timeless Hollywood elegance and cool, modern style. The beauty donned a sleeveless navy piece for the 2012 Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games and totally switched it up for the L.A. premiere of Mockingjay—Part 2. So what’s changed? Rather than take the usual gown approach to the red carpet, Malcomson wore colorful separates with plenty of pizzazz.

