The Most Gorgeous Celebrity Engagement Rings
There's something about watching two celebrities date in the public eye that really draws us in — especially when some A-list relationships have had more ups and downs than a rollercoaster. Whether it's a slow burn or a complete whirlwind, celebrity romances have a way of stealing our hearts, filling our mood boards, and constantly leaving us wondering what exactly they'll do next.
While this year has already been packed full of several relationship surprises (ahem, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's unexpected romance), nothing has been more shocking than the flood of celebrity engagement announcements. It seems like everyone is popping the question right now, and couples both new (Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker) and old (Bennifer 2.0) are set to head to the altar following dreamy 2022 proposals.
Of course, an engagement wouldn't be complete without a ring, and nobody does jewelry quite like celebrities. That's why we rounded up all of the best celebrity engagement rings from couples past and present for your viewing pleasure. From colored stones with sentimental meanings to huge rocks with $1 million price tags, read on to see the most gorgeous rings from A-list proposals.
Related Items
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Prince Harry designed the ring that he used to propose to Meghan Markle in November 2017. Harry worked with jeweler Cleave and Company, choosing a diamond from Botswana as the main stone and flanking it with two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection. The couple got married in May 2018.
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney
Taylor Kinney proposed to singer and longtime love Lady Gaga on Valentine's Day 2015 with a huge, heart-shaped diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz. The couple called off their engagement in July 2016.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
After several PDA-filled months of dating, Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021. Travis worked closely with jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to design the oval-shaped ring, which is estimated to weigh between 10 to 12 carats and cost anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million.
Beyoncé and Jay Z
Jay Z secretly proposed to Beyoncé with an 18-carat diamond ring in December 2007. The couple wed in April 2008, but it wasn't until news outlets were tipped off about the secret wedding that the public even knew they had gotten engaged at all.
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince William proposed to his longtime girlfriend Kate Middleton in 2010 with the same 18-carat sapphire and diamond ring that his father, Prince Charles, gave to his mother, Princess Diana. The couple married in 2011.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged in April 2022, nearly 18 years after their first engagement fell through. J.Lo explained the sentimental reason behind her green ring in her newsletter, saying she's always considered green to be her lucky color.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kanye West proposed to Kim Kardashian in October 2013 with the help of a jumbotron, 50-piece orchestra, and a 15-carat diamond ring from Lorraine Schwartz. The couple wed in May 2014, but filed for divorce nearly seven years later in February 2021.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux proposed to actress Jennifer Aniston in August 2012 with an oval diamond estimated to be between 12 and 18 carats. The couple wed in 2015, but later split in September 2017 after two years of marriage.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox in January 2022, and their engagement ring was just as interesting as their relationship. MGK described the meaning of the stones in an Instagram post captioned, "I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney and
Jennifer Lawrence's engagement ring was the talk of the town after her art gallerist boyfriend popped the question in February 2019. The ring made its debut at Paris Fashion Week, where J.Law paraded around an emerald-cut diamond that's believed to weigh around four to five carats and boasts a $200,000 price tag.