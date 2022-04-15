The Most Gorgeous Celebrity Engagement Rings

There's something about watching two celebrities date in the public eye that really draws us in — especially when some A-list relationships have had more ups and downs than a rollercoaster. Whether it's a slow burn or a complete whirlwind, celebrity romances have a way of stealing our hearts, filling our mood boards, and constantly leaving us wondering what exactly they'll do next.

While this year has already been packed full of several relationship surprises (ahem, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's unexpected romance), nothing has been more shocking than the flood of celebrity engagement announcements. It seems like everyone is popping the question right now, and couples both new (Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker) and old (Bennifer 2.0) are set to head to the altar following dreamy 2022 proposals.

Of course, an engagement wouldn't be complete without a ring, and nobody does jewelry quite like celebrities. That's why we rounded up all of the best celebrity engagement rings from couples past and present for your viewing pleasure. From colored stones with sentimental meanings to huge rocks with $1 million price tags, read on to see the most gorgeous rings from A-list proposals.