These 5 Celebs Would Totally Watch This Season of The Bachelorette with You

Courtesy ABC
Jennifer Ferrise
Jun 27, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

Some stars really are just like us—they eat at chain restaurants, date average Joes, and yes, even watch America’s guilty pleasure, The Bachelorette, on Monday nights.

Even the Bachelorette herself, JoJo Fletcher, has been surprised by the show’s massive celeb fan base. “I don’t get to see all of the shout-outs on social media, but I remember the night that The Bachelor premiered, Ryan Reynolds said something about my entrance and I just had to take a moment to let that sink in,” Fletcher tells InStyle. “I was like, I cannot believe that Ryan Reynolds just acknowledged my unicorn hat. It was a highlight, for sure!” Reynolds also tweeted what he would wear if he were on the show, saying “If I were on The Bachelor, I'd step out of that limo wearing nothing but white socks and like, 312 candy necklaces."

But Reynolds isn’t the only one who delights in every rose ceremony and awkward group date. Celebs like Kaley Cuoco, Abigail Breslin, and Allison Williams have all waxed poetic about the show on ABC’s Bachelor Live. Keep scrolling for five more surprising celebs that have been tuning in this season.

1 of 5 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family actress knows exactly how to do Monday nights. Sarah Hyland recently tweeted a pic of her watch party, which included boyfriend Dominic Sherwood. And it looks like Sherwood got into it too, sharing his own video of the group cheering when JoJo picked Wells at the rose ceremony last week.

Advertisement
2 of 5 C Flanigan/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick

On Good Morning America, Anna Kendrick and her Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates co-star Aubrey Plaza debated JoJo’s group of men. “We are super fans, but also the guys all look alike, so it’s difficult to tell them apart,” she joked. But one did stand out to her. “Jordan was in Pitch Perfect 2 with me. He’s not a great dancer, but a charming fellow,” she said.

3 of 5 Mike Windle/Getty

Eric Stonestreet

One thing we love about Stonestreet? He doesn’t hold back his opinion. “Catching my first moment of The Bachelorette and already I want the U.S. Marine to throat punch Chad,” he tweeted. We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Advertisement
4 of 5 David Livingston/Getty

Sarah Silverman

Ahead of last week’s episode, the comedian tweeted, "And now, more importantly, 20 minutes til The Bachelorette. The only real truth in this life.” Fingers crossed it’s inspiring her next stand-up act.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Katie Lowes

Many of the cast members from Scandal have professed their love for The Bachelor and Bachelorette (Josh Malina, Scott Foley). Katie Lowes has taken it to another level weighing in on the contestants this season. “We need to find this season’s @JP_Rosenbaum,” she tweeted at the winner of Ashley Hebert’s season of The Bachelorette. “a 39 year old Jewish 'kid' from Long Island?” Rosenbaum responded.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!