These 5 Celebs Would Totally Watch This Season of The Bachelorette with You

Some stars really are just like us—they eat at chain restaurants, date average Joes, and yes, even watch America’s guilty pleasure, The Bachelorette, on Monday nights.

Even the Bachelorette herself, JoJo Fletcher, has been surprised by the show’s massive celeb fan base. “I don’t get to see all of the shout-outs on social media, but I remember the night that The Bachelor premiered, Ryan Reynolds said something about my entrance and I just had to take a moment to let that sink in,” Fletcher tells InStyle. “I was like, I cannot believe that Ryan Reynolds just acknowledged my unicorn hat. It was a highlight, for sure!” Reynolds also tweeted what he would wear if he were on the show, saying “If I were on The Bachelor, I'd step out of that limo wearing nothing but white socks and like, 312 candy necklaces."

But Reynolds isn’t the only one who delights in every rose ceremony and awkward group date. Celebs like Kaley Cuoco, Abigail Breslin, and Allison Williams have all waxed poetic about the show on ABC’s Bachelor Live. Keep scrolling for five more surprising celebs that have been tuning in this season.