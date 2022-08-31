Tessa Thompson's Voluminous Tulle Dress and Itty Bitty Bra Top Made a Case for Balletcore

And we're very much here for it.

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022.
Published on August 31, 2022 @ 09:33AM
Tessa Thompson
Photo: Getty Images

It's that time of the year again: the Venice Film Festival is officially here, and aside from screening the most buzz-worthy films of the season, it's ready to introduce a swarm of gorgeous looks to the world throughout its 11-day run. But while the majority of festival attendees won't start hitting the red carpet until Wednesday, a select few (see: Tessa Thomspon) were invited to kick off the festivities early — and look incredible while doing it.

On Tuesday, the Thor: Love and Thunder actress arrived at a pre-opening cocktail party celebrating Cinema Danieli - An Unforgettable Story. Thompson absolutely stunned for the occasion, wearing an all-black Rodarte look comprised of an oversized blazer-dress hybrid that featured voluminous tulle sleeves and a coordinating sheer tulle skirt layered over the tiniest triangular bra top. Simple gold hoop earrings, a black handbag, and black ballet flats with bow details completed Tessa's look, and she wore her red curls tied back into a bun save for a few face-framing pieces.

Although this isn't the first look Thompson has been spotted in since landing in Italy (she sported a sheer Victoria Beckham dress and matching trousers just a day before), it certainly won't be the last.

Aside from serving on the jury for the Luigi de Laurentiis award for the best debut film, the actress will also premiere a movie of her own during the 79th annual Venice Film Festival. Tessa stars in The Listener, directed by Steve Buscemi, which is set to screen on September 9, so it's safe to say that there are plenty of red carpet moments in Thompson's future. We can't wait to see what she wears next.

