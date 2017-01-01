Westworld's Tessa Thompson Shares Her 11 Favorite Things

Courtesy Tessa Thompson
Claire Stern
Jan 01, 2017 @ 9:00 am

If you, like us, are in the throes of binge-watching Westworld, then you're familiar with Tessa Thompson's impressive turn as Charlotte Hale, the executive director of the Delos board. No surprise here: The actress, who was thrust into the national spotlight in Justin Simien's 2014 Sundance favorite Dear White People, is just as awesome IRL—not to mention incredibly low-key when it comes to fashion and beauty. Her current obsession? Oversized vintage sweaters. "I don't believe in being underdressed or overdressed," she said recently by phone. "If you feel good, you look good." We caught up with Thompson to find out more of her favorite things, from the label she loves to the face mask she'd never want to see discontinued. Scroll down to see her go-to picks. Take notes, guys.

1 of 11 Estrop/Getty

DESIGNER CRUSH

"Rodarte's pieces always have a sense of humor. This season was inspired by bumblebees."

2 of 11 Courtesy Cowshed

EVENING RITUAL

"I'm a big bath person. Adding salts to the tub is a great way to relax." 

available at Cowshed $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy Tessa Thompson

INSPIRATION HAVEN

"Morocco has the most incredible style. I daydream about moving there."

4 of 11 Courtesy

BOOK CLUB RECOMMENDATION

"I'm reading My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante. Each book [in the Neapolitan series] is gorgeous and impossible to put down."

available at Amazon $11 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

BEAUTY TRICK

"Skyn's Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels are great for depuffing and cooling the eyes." 

available at Amazon $30 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy Eleven B & B

FAVORITE GETAWAY

"To escape the daily grind, I stay at Eleven, a quiet two-room inn on the coast in Bolinas, Calif."

From $165/night; 11wharfroad.com

7 of 11 Courtesy Adidas

OFF-DUTY OUTFIT

"A silk slip dress and a pair of Stan Smiths."

available at Asos $90 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy Chocolate Genius Inc.

MUSIC OBSESSION

"When I'm feeling down, I listen to my father's band, Chocolate Genius Inc. It reminds me of home."

available at Amazon $25 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

FACE MASK I CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT

"Eminence's Eight Greens Phyto Mask is really spicy and fantastic. You feel like you have baby skin after applying it."

available at Buy Natural Skin Care $54 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

GO-TO WORKOUT CLASS

"If you do Pop Physique often, it dramatically changes your body."

From $25/class; popphysique.com

11 of 11 Courtesy

WEAR-EVERYWHERE BAG

"I carry my Mifland backpack everywhere, because it's big enough to fit everything. I have a habit of chucking bags on the floor when I'm working, but in this case it's fine because the bottom is jet black." 

available at Mifland $415 SHOP NOW

