Westworld's Tessa Thompson Shares Her 11 Favorite Things

If you, like us, are in the throes of binge-watching Westworld, then you're familiar with Tessa Thompson's impressive turn as Charlotte Hale, the executive director of the Delos board. No surprise here: The actress, who was thrust into the national spotlight in Justin Simien's 2014 Sundance favorite Dear White People, is just as awesome IRL—not to mention incredibly low-key when it comes to fashion and beauty. Her current obsession? Oversized vintage sweaters. "I don't believe in being underdressed or overdressed," she said recently by phone. "If you feel good, you look good." We caught up with Thompson to find out more of her favorite things, from the label she loves to the face mask she'd never want to see discontinued. Scroll down to see her go-to picks. Take notes, guys.