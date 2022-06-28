Tessa Thompson Wore Two Very Good Outfits and One Bizarre Pair of Toe Shoes

She proved that her new red hair goes with everything.

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak

Published on June 28, 2022
Tessa Thompson Floral Sequin Suit Striped Toe Boots
Photo: Getty Images

Thanks to the numerous projects she's promoting — Westworld's new season and next month's Thor: Love and ThunderTessa Thompson has been on a fashion de tour force around New York City and Los Angeles, whether she's dripping in a sheer, skintight Interior gown or a denim skirt printed with graphics of pants.

Her most recent looks lived up to the hype. The actress stepped out in New York City for even more events in a floral sequin skirt suit and bizarre black-and-white striped boots with golden toe details, all from Schiaparelli. She accessorized with a black handbag, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a few rings.

Her next look was more swan-like, combining a white strapless midi-dress with fringed hems and matching knee-high boots. In what could have been a time-saving maneuver, the star kept her other accessories the exact same from the first look.

Tessa Thompson White Strapless Dress Boots New York City
Getty Images

Despite the impeccable execution of both these very good looks, what caught our attention most was not the chaotic shoes or mummycore dress. It was her brand-new fiery red curls, perfectly coiffed by celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway and expert colorist Aura.

In an Instagram post, Redway detailed the inspiration behind the new (yet old) shade. "We took a photo of Tessa as a little girl ( slide two 🥺) as our color reference, and Aura did not disappoint," she wrote alongside a carousel of images. "Then I gave Tessa a baby bang ✂️."

