Tess Holliday Clapped Back at Being Named "Worst Dressed" Over That Strawberry Dress
"But now [because] a bunch of skinny [people] wore it on TikTok everyone cares."
Long before that strawberry dress went viral on TikTok and Twitter (and before mass events were rendered extinct by the coronavirus pandemic), model Tess Holliday actually wore it on a red carpet — and ended up on "worst dressed" lists.
On Sunday, Holliday clapped back at the response to her wearing the dress, in contrast with the praise thinner people have gotten for wearing it in recent months.
She shared a TikTok video of footage and photos of herself in Lirika Matoshi's Strawberry Midi Dress, writing, "I like how this dress had me on worst dressed lists when I wore it in January but now [because] a bunch of skinny [people] wore it on TikTok everyone cares."
She continued, "To sum it up: our society hates fat people, especially when we are winning."
Though Holliday wore the $490 pink tulle dress in January at the Grammys, it went viral on the internet in recent months thanks to a variety of memes, often featuring thin models and social media users.
Holliday, a plus-size model, has been an outspoken advocate for body positivity and plus-size fashion.
"When I heard the term ‘body positive’ I thought: Wait! I don’t have to hate myself?! The irony is, I was about 70 to 75 pounds lighter than I am now,” she told InStyle earlier this year. “I love myself now more than I did when I was smaller, because I just realized I could have the great life I wanted regardless of my size.”