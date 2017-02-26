whitelogo
whitelogo
Terrence Howard
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Terrence Howard
Awards & Events
All the Looks from the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2017
Feb 26, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
TV Shows
As
Empire
Season 3 Premieres, Here Are 4 Questions We Need Answered Now
Sep 21, 2016 @ 8:45 pm
Celebrity
Celebrate Father's Day with Some of the Cutest Celebrity Insta-Dads
Jun 19, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Most Recent
TV Shows
Empire
Sneak Peek: 3 Things to Expect from Tonight’s Premiere
Mar 30, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Jussie Smollett Explains Why the Return of
Empire
Is All About Family
Mar 29, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
TV Shows
5 Reasons We’re Excited for
Empire
to Return Tomorrow Night
Mar 29, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
TV Shows
The
Empire
Cast Reveals Their Wish List of Musical Guest Stars Ahead of Season Premiere
Mar 15, 2016 @ 3:45 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Taraji and Terrence's White Hot Holidays
Special Full of Music and Laughs
Dec 10, 2015 @ 9:30 am
TV Shows
Empire
Recap: Naomi Campbell Makes a Major Return in the Midseason Finale
Dec 03, 2015 @ 8:45 am
TV Shows
Empire
Recap: Cookie Joins the #BalmainArmy and We Unexpectedly Learn Her Real Name
Nov 19, 2015 @ 7:30 am
Reviews & Coverage
Empire
Recap: New Culprits Keep the Lyon Drama Alive
Nov 05, 2015 @ 7:30 am
TV Shows
Empire
Recap: Electrifying Surprises and a Swept-Up Murder Plague the Lyon Family
Oct 15, 2015 @ 7:15 am
Celebrity
Watch
Empire
’s Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard's Funny Response to Feud Rumors
Oct 08, 2015 @ 12:00 pm
TV Shows
Empire
Recap: Cookie Crumbles as Lucious Begins to Win All the Wars
Oct 08, 2015 @ 7:15 am
Celebrity
Empire
's Season 2 Kicks Off in a Dramatic Fashion: All the Premiere's Details
Sep 24, 2015 @ 7:45 am
Fashion
Empire'
s Most Memorable Season 1 Fashion Moments
Sep 23, 2015 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Watch Jimmy Fallon's
Empire
Parody, Featuring Hilarious Big-Name Cameos
Sep 23, 2015 @ 7:45 am
Videos
Taraji P. Henson Brings Out Mary J. Blige for an Epic
Lip Sync Battle
Finale
Aug 21, 2015 @ 10:00 am
TV Shows
You'll Soon Be Able to Shop Saks Fifth Avenue like
Empire
's Cookie Lyon
Aug 18, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Watch Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard's
Hustle & Flow
Throwback on
Lip Sync Battle
Aug 18, 2015 @ 8:15 am
Videos
Watch the New
Empire
Season 2 Teaser Trailer
Jul 23, 2015 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
Another Star-Studded Season of Empire Ahead: Alicia Keys, Lenny Kravitz, & More Will Have Roles
May 11, 2015 @ 8:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!