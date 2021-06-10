Nick Cannon Is "Almost 100% Sure" He Introduced Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Who: Actor, musician, and host Nick Cannon, 40, and reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, 40.

How They Met: According to the annotated title track on Cannon's mixtape, "My Side of the Story," he and Kardashian met on the set of Moesha. Kardashian was Brandy's stylist at the time and involved with her brother, Ray J (yes, that Ray J). Though Cannon was there to "scheme on" the show's star, Kardashian made an impression - he wondered, "Who's the stylist with all the ass?"

Given that Moesha went off the air in 2001, we'd assume this interaction happened in the early 2000s or late '90s.

While Cannon has spoken about the mid-aughts relationship at length in the years since, Kardashian's only mentions have been cagey at best. In her first Complex cover story (which Cannon credits himself for getting her … ) in early 2007, Kardashian said she and Cannon "were never really a couple."

If you were asked to describe 2006 to a Gen Z-er using only a single photo, this would be it:

When They Peaked: It's hard to say when Cannon and Kardashian peaked as a couple, but it is heartening that Cannon still has kind words for his ex. He called Kardashian a "great girl" in a 2014 interview with radio host Big Boy, describing her and her family as "some of the most incredible people I've ever met in my life."

But, according to Cannon, his influence on Kardashian's life has extended beyond their brief romance (and her Complex cover, I guess). The Wild 'N Out host told DJ Vlad he was "almost 100% sure" that he'd introduced Kardashian to her third husband, Kanye West.

"Me, Kim, and Paris Hilton went to a club in New York, Lil Kim was there … Kanye came to my table and I was like 'Yo, meet my chick, Kim' …" he explained. So probably the evening of the aforementioned 2006 photo …

The Breakup: In 2012, Cannon told Howard Stern (of course), that he broke up with Kardashian after she lied to him about the existence of her now infamous sex tape with Ray J.

"We talked about this tape," Cannon explained, "And she told me there was no tape. If she might have been honest with me I might have tried to hold her down and be like 'That was before me' because she is a great girl. She's actually one of the nicest people you'll ever meet. But the fact that she lied and told me that there was no tape?"

And the kicker? "I still think she might have even had a part to play with [its release]."

Cannon alleged that Ray J had warned him about the tape ahead of its release, but Kardashian insisted there was no tape. When it eventually came out, he said he felt pressured by those around him to call things off.

"If she didn't lie, things could've went different between us," he wrote, "but honestly my ego did fuck with me."

Cannon inadvertently started a feud with West in 2018 when he weighed in on rumors that Kardashian had had an affair with Drake. "That ain't that far off of a concept," he said in an interview, addressing DJ Akademiks' theory that "Drake smashed Kim K."

Kardashian herself responded to the clip, commenting, "Never happened. End of story." (It was not the end of the story.)

West then posted a rant on Instagram in which he called out Cannon. "I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know, you get into an interview, don't mention my wife," he said. Cannon then responded to West's response (I know, I know), telling the rapper that while he "salutes" West's marriage to Kardashian, West can't "tell me what I can and what I can't say."

The pair sat down together for an interview in September 2020, so it appears the feud is now behind them.

Where They Are Now:

In 2008, Cannon wed Mariah Carey (who Cannon once claimed "doesn't even know who Kim Kardashian is"). They welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011 and later filed for divorce in 2014. Cannon is currently linked to model Brittany Bell, with whom he shares son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in late 2020.

Kardashian wed West in 2014 after they'd welcomed their first daughter, North. The parents of four also share son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2. News of Kardashian and West's divorce broke in early 2021.