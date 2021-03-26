Is Taylor Swift's New (Old) Song About Joe Jonas?
It sure seems like it.
To the delight of Swifties everywhere, Taylor Swift has dropped a new (old) song, "You All Over Me."
And because the song is the first from the formerly-unreleased Fearless vault that Swift is releasing, it was actually written back in 2008 — making fans speculate that it's about her ex-boyfriend from that year, Joe Jonas.
The song, featuring Maren Morris, includes the lyrics "The best and worst day of June/Was the one that I met you." Swift released Fearless in November 2008, and began dating Jonas in July, possibly having met him in June. Jonas was also the inspiration behind her song "Forever and Always," which did make it onto the album.
Fans, of course, automatically sussed out the timeline and speculated that Jonas was indeed the subject of "You All Over Me."
Of course, Swift is now dating a different Joe — Alwyn — with whom she has been in a relationship since around 2016. The actor even helped write song of Swift's most recent songs, which she thanked him for when she won the Grammy for Album of the Year.
"Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," Swift said.