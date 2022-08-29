Taylor Swift's Classic Red Lip at the VMAs Was Thanks to This $32 Formula That Shoppers Say Lasts "Forever" 

The creamy liquid lipstick is hydrating and ultra-pigmented.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Taylor Swift Lipstick
Photo: Getty Images

As far as red carpet style is concerned, the VMAs are a wild card. It's truly one of the only events where Lizzo stealing the show in a couture Jean Paul Gaultier gown makes just as much sense as Avril Lavigne keeping it super casual in a pair of Versace cargo pants. But there was one iconic look we could've guessed: Taylor Swift wearing another classic, bright red lip.

In terms of fashion, Swift totally understood the assignment, showing up in an Oscar de la Renta beaded mini dress. As expected, she also sported an award-worthy scarlet pout, and it turns out that the exact lipstick she used, the LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick from Pat McGrath Labs, has a massive fan base of its own. Silky and fast drying, this liquid formula glides on smoothly while keeping lips moisturized. Plus, it comes in an array of flattering, ultra-pigmented shades like Wild Orchid, Pink Desire, and Swift's pick, the brilliant red tone called Elson 4. Best of all, reviewers swear this lipstick is seriously long-lasting.

PAT McGRATH LABS LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick
Courtesy

Shop now: $32; sephora.com

"It's pretty creamy and the color stays forever," wrote one Sephora shopper. Another five-star reviewer called the formula "the epitome of long wear without the slightest drying sensation," and added that it's especially "awesome" for those with thin lips. A third noted that the color is so rich, that "one swipe" provides full coverage. "No transfer, and it comes off so easily without looking like I rubbed it all over my face. Pat. Omfg. Never stop." they wrote.

If you're looking for the perfect tube to add to your makeup collection, consider the Taylor Swift-approved liquid lipstick from this shopper-loved brand. You can shop the LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick on Sephora for $32.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
Here are the Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
Best Makeup for Pale Skin
Here Are 14 of the Best Makeup Products for Pale Skin
best powder blush
The 13 Best Powder Blushes For a Healthy Flush, According to Makeup Artists
Bronzers on a pink background
The 12 Best Bronzers for Adding a Sunkissed Glow
Even Megan Fox Uses These Viral Beauty Products
That Deep, Wine-Red Lipstick Megan Fox Keeps Wearing? It's From Sephora
The Best Drugstore Lipsticks With Incredible Color Payoff
The Best Drugstore Lipsticks With Incredible Color Payoff
Actresses JLo, Laura Dern, Kerry Washington, and Regina King
6 Game-Changing Makeup Tips for Women Over 40
10 Iconic Lipstick Shades Famous Brides Wore Down the Aisle
The Exact Lipstick 11 Celebrities Wore On Their Wedding Day
Best Eyeshadow Palettes
The Best Eyeshadow Palettes for Every Skin Tone and Occasion
Best Waterproof eyeliner
15 Waterproof Eyeliners That Won't Smudge, Budge, or Fade
The Best Drugstore Eyeliner for Every Makeup Look
The Best Drugstore Eyeliner for Every Makeup Look
Ariana Grande's Beauty Line Is Officially at Ulta — Including This Sold Out Cheek and Lip Stick
Ariana Grande's Beauty Line Is Officially at Ulta — Including This Sold-Out Cheek and Lip Stick
The 10 Best Clean Lipsticks for a Long-Lasting Bold Lip
he Makeup Looks You'll See Everywhere This Spring
The 6 Makeup Trends You're About to See Everywhere
Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Eye Balm "Worth Every Penny" — and It's on Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Eye Balm "Worth Every Penny" — and It's on Sale
The 12 Best Liquid Eyeliners to Nail a Cat Eye
The 12 Best Liquid Eyeliners to Nail a Cat Eye