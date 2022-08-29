Taylor Swift's Classic Red Lip at the VMAs Was Thanks to This $32 Formula That Shoppers Say Lasts "Forever" 

As far as red carpet style is concerned, the VMAs are a wild card. It's truly one of the only events where Lizzo stealing the show in a couture Jean Paul Gaultier gown makes just as much sense as Avril Lavigne keeping it super casual in a pair of Versace cargo pants. But there was one iconic look we could've guessed: Taylor Swift wearing another classic, bright red lip.

In terms of fashion, Swift totally understood the assignment, showing up in an Oscar de la Renta beaded mini dress. As expected, she also sported an award-worthy scarlet pout, and it turns out that the exact lipstick she used, the LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick from Pat McGrath Labs, has a massive fan base of its own. Silky and fast drying, this liquid formula glides on smoothly while keeping lips moisturized. Plus, it comes in an array of flattering, ultra-pigmented shades like Wild Orchid, Pink Desire, and Swift's pick, the brilliant red tone called Elson 4. Best of all, reviewers swear this lipstick is seriously long-lasting.

Courtesy

Shop now: $32; sephora.com

"It's pretty creamy and the color stays forever," wrote one Sephora shopper. Another five-star reviewer called the formula "the epitome of long wear without the slightest drying sensation," and added that it's especially "awesome" for those with thin lips. A third noted that the color is so rich, that "one swipe" provides full coverage. "No transfer, and it comes off so easily without looking like I rubbed it all over my face. Pat. Omfg. Never stop." they wrote.

If you're looking for the perfect tube to add to your makeup collection, consider the Taylor Swift-approved liquid lipstick from this shopper-loved brand. You can shop the LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick on Sephora for $32.