Taylor Swift Lent One of Her Songs to the Biden Campaign
It's the first time she's allowed one of her songs to be used in a campaign ad.
Taylor Swift is continuing to do what she can to help Joe Biden's bid for the presidency.
After endorsing Biden and Kamala Harris's ticket for the 2020 presidential election, Swift lent one of her songs to the campaign for a new ad — the first time she's ever approved one of her songs' usage in a campaign ad.
The new ad features Swift's activism anthem, "Only the Young," released earlier this year as part of her Miss Americana Netflix documentary. Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell tweeted the ad on Friday, thanking Swift for lending the song, and CNN reporter Oliver Darcy said, "Swalwell tells me he cold pitched @taylorswift13 on this spot, and she green lit it — it's the first political ad she's granted permission for her music to be used in."
Harris, who provided voiceover for the ad, also thanked Swift for her involvement.
After drawing criticism for staying silent during the 2016 election, Swift, who has grown more publicly political in recent years, formally endorsed Biden earlier this month.
"The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included," she said at the time. "Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them."