Taylor Swift Is Glad She Released 'Folklore' Because "Everybody Needed a Good Cry"
The singer announced a surprise film about the album will be released on Disney+.
Taylor Swift did a very Taylor Swift thing Tuesday morning, letting fans know via social media that she is about to release an entire film.
On Monday, some people speculated that she had something up her sleeve when she posted a picture of herself with the caption, "not a lot going on at the moment." While that may seem innocuous, it's actually the same post she did right before releasing her surprise album Folklore in July.
On Twitter, the singer shared the news of the film, which is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her latest album, writing, "Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement. You haven’t seen this film before folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @disneyplus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus"
The trailer shows various behind-the-scenes moments of Swift recording the song "Cardigan" with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner. We also see her dressed in a purple coat and hat, being interviewed about the process of making the album.
"There's something about the complete and total uncertainty of life, we're going to have to recalibrate everything, we should start with what we love first," she says at the beginning. "It's an album that allows you to feel your feelings and it's a product of isolation. This could have been a time when I absolutely lost my mind, but instead, this album was like a real flotation device."
She then went on to say that she was so glad she made the album because "it turned out everyone needed a good cry as well as us."
When it was released, the album was met with immediate fanfare. Just this weekend, Swift recently won three American Music Awards for it, including Artist of the Year.