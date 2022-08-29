Taylor Swift's VMAs Naked Dress Was Strung Together by Layers of Bedazzled Chains

A true work of art.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022
Taylor Swift
Photo: Getty

Last night, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and naturally, the pop star's unexpected arrival on the red carpet was bound to turn heads. But making her presence even more noteworthy was her choice of a naked Oscar de la Renta dress.

The singer, who was nominated for five awards and took home three, made her grand return to the VMAs in a flapper-esque minidress that was artfully strung together by layers upon layers of jewel-encrusted chains over a nude bodice. She amplified the dress's sparkle with crystal-embellished Christian Louboutin heels, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and a silver metallic manicure and pedicure to match.

Taylor Swift 2022 MTV VMAS
Getty

For glam, Swift stuck with her signatures — a bold red lip and a winged cat eye — but rather than wearing her blonde hair down in loose curls, she swept up her tresses into a low bun with curtain bangs.

At the award show, Swift was bestowed with the night's biggest honor of Video of The Year for her "All Too Well [Taylor's Version] visuals, and during her acceptance speech, she gave Swifties something to look forward to.

"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21st," she said, adding: And I will tell you more at midnight." Keeping her promise, Swift took to Instagram and shared the artwork for her new album, titled Midnights.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Beyonce
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is a Love Letter to Her LGBTQ Fans 
Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts
15 Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts She'll Actually Want to Wear
SJP Best Looks
Sarah Jessica Parker's 50 Most Memorable Looks Ever
Celebrities Are Changing Stylists and Overhauling Their Image
So Many Celebrities Swapped Stylists in 2021
Taylor Swift Squad
What Happened to Taylor Swift's Girl Squad?
50 Times Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Dress Was So Stunning, We Wanted to Stand Up and Clap
50 Times Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Dress Was So Stunning, We Wanted to Stand Up and Clap
Celebrity Hair Transformations
10 Celebrity Hair Transformations We Can't Stop Thinking About
September 16, 2016
100 Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is a Street Style Pro
Taylor Swift
See Taylor Swift's Amazing VMA Style Evolution
taylor swift 2021 grammys performance
Taylor Swift Thanked Blake Lively and Her Kids at the Grammys
Lady Gaga 
Behold: Lady Gaga's Most Gaga Looks Ever
KALEY CUOCO
Who Won Fashion Today?
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney's Most Stylish Looks Ever
Kesha 
Why the Grammys' Attempt at #MeToo Fell Flat
Gwyneth Paltrow in a naked dress at the Golden Globe Awards
The 39 Most Naked Dresses of All Time
Allison Williams' Best Ever - Lead
Allison Williams's Red Carpet Style