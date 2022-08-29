Taylor Swift's VMAs Naked Dress Was Strung Together by Layers of Bedazzled Chains

Last night, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and naturally, the pop star's unexpected arrival on the red carpet was bound to turn heads. But making her presence even more noteworthy was her choice of a naked Oscar de la Renta dress.

The singer, who was nominated for five awards and took home three, made her grand return to the VMAs in a flapper-esque minidress that was artfully strung together by layers upon layers of jewel-encrusted chains over a nude bodice. She amplified the dress's sparkle with crystal-embellished Christian Louboutin heels, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and a silver metallic manicure and pedicure to match.

Getty

For glam, Swift stuck with her signatures — a bold red lip and a winged cat eye — but rather than wearing her blonde hair down in loose curls, she swept up her tresses into a low bun with curtain bangs.

At the award show, Swift was bestowed with the night's biggest honor of Video of The Year for her "All Too Well [Taylor's Version] visuals, and during her acceptance speech, she gave Swifties something to look forward to.

"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21st," she said, adding: And I will tell you more at midnight." Keeping her promise, Swift took to Instagram and shared the artwork for her new album, titled Midnights.