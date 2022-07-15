Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Made a Rare Public Appearance in Adorable Coordinating Outfits

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are seemingly putting those engagement rumors to rest. On Thursday, the private couple was spotted making a rare public appearance while grabbing coffee in London, and aside from their cute coordinating outfits, Taylor sported a noticeably bare ring finger.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Taylor and Joe, who've been dating since October 2016 — looked ready to take on the summer weather in similar style choices. Swift wore a casual ensemble for the outing, which consisted of slightly baggy blue denim dad shorts paired with a gray tank top and an open pale blue button-up. Black and white Adidas sneakers, sunglasses, and a plain white baseball cap completed the singer's look, and she wore her blonde hair pulled back into a low bun.

The Conversations with Friends actor also sported a white and blue ensemble for the coffee run, instead opting for a plain white T-shirt, baggy blue shorts, a matching blue baseball cap, and white dad sneakers with ankle socks. Both Swift and Alwyn had iced drinks in hand, and Joe carried a tan tote bag on his shoulder.

The couple's outing comes just weeks after rumors of a secret engagement started making headlines. According to The Sun, it was originally alleged that Joe had proposed to Taylor months prior, but she only wore her ring "behind closed doors."

"Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love," a source told the publication. "They've actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too."

The source continued, "They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won't be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them."