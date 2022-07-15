Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Made a Rare Public Appearance in Adorable Coordinating Outfits

The same but different.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 15, 2022
joe alwyn taylor swift black coats
Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are seemingly putting those engagement rumors to rest. On Thursday, the private couple was spotted making a rare public appearance while grabbing coffee in London, and aside from their cute coordinating outfits, Taylor sported a noticeably bare ring finger.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Taylor and Joe, who've been dating since October 2016 — looked ready to take on the summer weather in similar style choices. Swift wore a casual ensemble for the outing, which consisted of slightly baggy blue denim dad shorts paired with a gray tank top and an open pale blue button-up. Black and white Adidas sneakers, sunglasses, and a plain white baseball cap completed the singer's look, and she wore her blonde hair pulled back into a low bun.

The Conversations with Friends actor also sported a white and blue ensemble for the coffee run, instead opting for a plain white T-shirt, baggy blue shorts, a matching blue baseball cap, and white dad sneakers with ankle socks. Both Swift and Alwyn had iced drinks in hand, and Joe carried a tan tote bag on his shoulder.

The couple's outing comes just weeks after rumors of a secret engagement started making headlines. According to The Sun, it was originally alleged that Joe had proposed to Taylor months prior, but she only wore her ring "behind closed doors."

"Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love," a source told the publication. "They've actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too."

The source continued, "They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won't be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Stunned in a Bright Blue Swimsuit While Kissing Justin Lakeside
vanessa hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens's Chaotic Coffee Run Look Included a Bikini Top and a Fuzzy Bucket Hat
bella hadid cannes film festival
Bella Hadid Paired the Most Controversial Shorts With a Strapless Cut-Out Swimsuit
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
meghan markle prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared a Rare Public Kiss at a Weekend Polo Tournament
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Wore Backless Overalls For a Hangout With Ben Affleck
Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson
TBT: Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Named Their Daughter After a Disney Princess
Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Swift
Jake Gyllenhaal Once Reportedly Spent $165,000 on a Date with Taylor Swift
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Complete Relationship Timeline
Father's Day Gifts
15 Fashion-Focused Father's Day Gifts to Shop ASAP
I'm an Engaged Fashion Editor, and Here's Everything in My Cart for My Bachelorette Getaway
I'm an Engaged Fashion Editor and Here's Everything in My Cart for My Bachelorette Getaway
Leonardo Dicaprio, Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio and His Girlfriend Camila Morrone Were Spotted On a Rare Outing
White Sneaker Outfits
8 White Sneaker Outfits You Definitely Have in Your Closet Already
TBT: Chris Evans & Jenny Slate
TBT: Jenny Slate Called Chris Evans Her "Dream 7th Grade Boyfriend"
Megan Fox Wearing JW Pei
Megan Fox's Engagement Ring May Have Cost $400,000, but the Bag From Amazon She Wore to Match Is Only $80
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
A Complete Timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship