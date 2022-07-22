Taylor Swift Copied Haim's Look While Joining Them for a Surprise Mashup Performance

There are few celebrity inner circles we'd like to be in more than Taylor Swift's star-studded squad of BFFs. From Selena Gomez to Blake Lively, it seems the singer is close with all of our favorite Hollywood faces, and (more importantly) loves collaborating with them any chance she can get. Most recently, Swift crashed longtime friends Haim's concert at the O2 Arena in London to perform a surprise mashup — and she purposely copied the trio's signature look.

On Thursday, Taylor shocked fans by joining band members Danielle, Alana, and Este Haim on stage to perform their song "Gasoline," which she's featured on, before transitioning into a mashup with "Love Story." The clip quickly went viral on TikTok, and multiple angles of the performance were shared dozens of times.

For the performance, Taylor entered the stage wearing a pair of black leather trousers paired with a sleeveless black crop top that coordinated with the Haim sisters' matching leather pants and triangle-shaped black bra tops. While the band members all wore their honey blonde locks down in subtle waves with natural-looking makeup, Taylor opted to wear her hair pulled back in a braid, save for her blunt bangs, and swiped on a bold berry-colored lip.

The foursome was sure to have some fun both before the performance by creating content for Taylor's TikTok. In the clip, Haim is seen getting ready for the show in their outfits before the camera pans to Taylor wearing the exact same thing over an audio that sings, "He's a copycat."

Despite their jokes, the trio was sure to reiterate their admiration for Swift when introducing her appearance on stage. "An incredible singer, songwriter, producer," Este said when teasing Taylor's entrance. "Fucking amazing person all around. She's one of our close friends. So, the O2 Arena will you please welcome to the stage, Taylor Swift."