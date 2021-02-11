Taylor Swift Will Release the Re-Recorded Version of "Love Story" at Midnight
She also announced that the new version of Fearless is coming soon with new songs.
Taylor Swift is finally releasing some of the rerecorded songs from her album Fearless. On Good Morning America, the singer announced that at midnight, a new version of "Love Story" will be released.
She also said that the full album will be coming soon and will include songs that didn't make the original version, 26 in total. It's going to be called Fearless: Taylor's Version.
"I've decided to add songs from the vault," she said. Now everyone will be able to hear not only songs that made the album but the ones that almost made it. The full picture."
Swift is not just releasing new versions of her old songs for nostalgia's sake. She is rerecording to gain artistic and financial control of her music after her record label sold her music for $300 million.
"For years, I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work," she wrote in a blog post. "Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past."
The announcement comes after a busy 2020 and 2021 for Swift. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, she released a pair of albums, folklore and evermore, as well as taking the time to debunk a few of the conspiracy theories surrounding each surprise drop. Fans were also convinced that Swift was ready to release a third album when they spied what could have been a clue in some album artwork.