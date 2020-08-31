Taylor Swift Is the First Solo Female Artist to Win the VMAs Best Director Award
She won for "The Man."
Taylor Swift took home a major award at the 2020 VMAs and she's the first solo female artist to do it. The 30-year-old singer won the Best Director award for her work on "The Man" music video.
In her acceptance speech, Swift explained, "This is the very first video that I've ever directed on my own. I'm just so grateful for this. I want to take an opportunity to say thank you to the team who believed in me as a first-time director and made this video with me."
"I was told that this was an industry-voted award," she went on. "So I want to say thank you to everyone in the industry who voted for this video. But I also really want to thank the fans because you are the only reason why the industry cares about anything that I do. Everything that you guys have done — Folklore this summer — I'm just so blown away and taken aback by your generosity to me. So, thank you for everything. I hope I get to see you soon."
According to People, other women who have won in the category include Velerie Faris for her collaborations with Jonathan Daynton on the Smashing Pumkins' "Tonight Tonight" and the Red Hot Chili Peppers' video for "Californication." Erykah Badu and Mr. Roboto won for the "Honey" music video and Melina Matsoukas won for Beyoncé's "Formation."
In the music video for the "The Man" Swift transform into a man who man spreads on the subway, flips out on the tennis court among other bad things. A special behind the scenes of the music video was released by Swift at the time of the release. In it, she explains that she wanted to direct it because "it was the easiest way to get it done."