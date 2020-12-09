Taylor Swift Donated $13,000 Each to Two Moms in Need
The singer sent personal messages to the women, who have been struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taylor Swift is getting into the holiday giving spirit.
The singer recently made donations to two moms who are struggling financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after the women were featured in a Washington Post piece about Americans facing unemployment and eviction.
On Tuesday, Swift donated $13,000 each to their GoFundMe campaigns, and left personal notes.
"Shelbie, I'm sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post," she wrote on Shelbie Selewski's campaign page. "No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor."
On Nashville mom Nikki Cornwell's page, she wrote, "Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I'm so sorry for everything you've had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor."
According to data from the Pew Research Center from June, unemployment in America rose higher in three months of the pandemic than it did within two years of the Great Recession. Sewelski told WaPo she was $2,100 behind on rent and utilities after losing her job as a medical receptionist, and Cornwell said she was $4,000 behind on rent and was worried she would be evicted after Christmas, after the eviction moratorium is set to expire.
At the time of writing, both women have met their campaign goals on GoFundMe.
At the start of the pandemic in March, Swift also offered $3,000 each to fans dealing with struggles related to the virus.