Taylor Swift Asked for a Role In 'Twilight' and Got Denied

Most of us know Taylor Swift best for topping charts and taking names, but you may have forgotten she's actually done a bit of acting in her day, too — a true multi-hyphenate! And while she's given us a handful of iconic performances throughout her brief career on the screen (remember Valentine's Day?), it turns out that she was almost involved in one of the biggest film franchises of all time: Twilight.

The news came to light during a recent episode of Ashley Greene's The Twilight Effect podcast, where the second installment's director, Chris Weitz, sat down with the actress to discuss all things Twilight: New Moon.

"Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard," Weitz said. "Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie — not because of you, but she's a Twi-hard. She will be someone at the cafeteria, or the diner or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.'"

Weitz ultimately denied Swift's request because of the singer's star power. "The moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything," he added.

Although he still believes he made the right decision, Weitz admitted it now comes with a bit of regret. "I kick myself for it too. I was like, 'Wow, I could've been hanging out with Taylor Swift, or we maybe could've been friends.' I sort of feel like I sort of cost myself a chance to hang out with Taylor Swift... But sometimes you make decisions thinking, 'This is for the best of the film.'"