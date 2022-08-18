Taylor Swift Asked for a Role In 'Twilight' and Got Denied

She was brave enough to do what others wouldn’t.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022
Taylor Swift
Photo: Getty Images

Most of us know Taylor Swift best for topping charts and taking names, but you may have forgotten she's actually done a bit of acting in her day, too — a true multi-hyphenate! And while she's given us a handful of iconic performances throughout her brief career on the screen (remember Valentine's Day?), it turns out that she was almost involved in one of the biggest film franchises of all time: Twilight.

The news came to light during a recent episode of Ashley Greene's The Twilight Effect podcast, where the second installment's director, Chris Weitz, sat down with the actress to discuss all things Twilight: New Moon.

"Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard," Weitz said. "Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie — not because of you, but she's a Twi-hard. She will be someone at the cafeteria, or the diner or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.'"

Weitz ultimately denied Swift's request because of the singer's star power. "The moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything," he added.

Although he still believes he made the right decision, Weitz admitted it now comes with a bit of regret. "I kick myself for it too. I was like, 'Wow, I could've been hanging out with Taylor Swift, or we maybe could've been friends.' I sort of feel like I sort of cost myself a chance to hang out with Taylor Swift... But sometimes you make decisions thinking, 'This is for the best of the film.'"

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene on 'Twilight,' Pregnancy, and Becoming a Gay Icon
TBT: Orlando Bloom & Kate Bosworth
TBT: Kate Bosworth Called Orlando Bloom Her "First Big Heartbreak"
joe alwyn taylor swift black coats
Joe Alwyn Finally Addressed Those Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors
Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn Relationship Privacy
Joe Alwyn Revealed Why He Won't Talk About His Relationship with Taylor Swift
Taylor swift NYU graduation
Taylor Swift Received an Honorary Doctorate From NYU Over the Weekend, and Everyone's Mad
Natalie Portman Thor UK Premiere
Natalie Portman Went Full-On Cher Horowitz with a Plaid Matching Set
Lana Condor
Lana Condor Doesn't Want to Get Out of Bed
Small Talk: Lola Tung Is Skipping Class
This Summer Belongs to Lola Tung
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Knows She Was Destined for Stardom
Robert Pattinson Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart Called Her Relationship With Robert Pattinson "Young and Stupid"
12122_IS_JennaOrtega_Hero_3x2
Jenna Ortega, Future Icon
Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Swift
Jake Gyllenhaal Once Reportedly Spent $165,000 on a Date with Taylor Swift
Everything to Know About Cardi B and Offset's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Cardi B and Offset's Relationship
Zoë Chao
Confessions of Zoë Chao
Pamela Anderson, Kid Rock
Kid Rock Said Getting Married to Pamela Anderson Was a "Blast" but "Being Married Sucks"
Prince William
Prince William Is Still Cringing Over That One Time He Sang with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi