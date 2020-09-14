See Taylor Swift's Thoughtful Gift and Note to Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy
It seems like this gift had a special meaning for Swift.
It looks like Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have officially moved on with their lives and are very much good friends again. They have the kind of friendship where they not only show up in each other's music videos but now, they also commemorate special moments in each other's lives.
On Sunday evening, Perry posted a gift given to her and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Bloom from Swift. It's a pink silk blanket with "Baby Bloom" embroidered in the corner. "Miss 🌼🕊 adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift," Perry wrote in the caption.
"Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager 🥺♥️"
The photo also includes the note that Swift wrote to the couple along with the gift. Although you can only see part of the sentence it seems to read: "When I was a baby my most prized possession was a tiny silk [not shown]."
Perry and Bloom announced the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, via Unicef's social media accounts back in August. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they said at the time. In the weeks since Perry has posted very little outside of a relatable post-partum selfie.