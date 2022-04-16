Joe Alwyn Revealed Why He Won't Talk About His Relationship with Taylor Swift

Five years into dating, and the world still doesn't know much about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship. And the ultra-private couple would like to continue to keep it that way.

This week, Alwyn finally revealed why he doesn't like to talk about Swift publicly, as well as share any details regarding their romance when asked by Elle UK. He admitted that he not only has a hard time understanding the interest in their relationship, but also why people being completely open about their love lives is now the norm in today's society.

"It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else," explained the British actor, who began dating Swift in 2016. "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive… The more you give—and frankly, even if you don't give it—something will be taken."

He left it at that...

Back in 2019, Swift shared a similar way of thinking when it came to keeping her boundaries between the press and her partnership. "I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion," she said during an interview with The Guardian. "If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it—but it's just that it goes out into the world. That's where the boundary is, and that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."