Joe Alwyn Finally Addressed Those Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors

Ever since Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn started dating in October 2016, the world has jumped at any sort of hint relating to the private couple's relationship status. While rumors always seem to be swirling about a possible secret engagement between the two, Alwyn recently sat down with WSJ Magazine to set the record straight — well, sort of.

In an interview for the magazine's May issue, the actor chatted about his relationship with Swift while promoting his upcoming Hulu series, Conversations with Friends. When asked about the rumors, Joe revealed he may never share engagement news with the public at all. "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," Alwyn said. "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

Joe's relationship with Taylor isn't the only sector of his life he wishes to remain private. In the interview, the actor also touched on why he's made the decision to keep the rest of his personal life out of the spotlight. "​​We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given," he said. "So that if you're not posting all the time about what you're doing, how you're spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?" Joe then added, "If you give it to them, it just opens the door."