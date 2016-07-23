Taylor Swift Wishes BFF Selena Gomez Happy Birthday with Cute Throwback Photo

Happy Birthday, Selena Gomez! The pop superstar turned 24 yesterday and while she's busy off in Jakarta, Indonesia on her Revival world tour, BFF Taylor Swift could be counted on to take to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

Making her first post on the social media platform since addressing the Kanye and Kim Kardashian West feud, Swift shared a cute face-to-face throwback photo of herself and the birthday girl in their younger years. "Going through old pictures today, because @selenagomez just turned 24!," Swift begins the caption. The "Bad Blood" singer's once-signature long curly blonde locks are seen in the photo next to her best friend's unchanged baby face. "I can't imagine my life without you, Selena," Swift continues, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!"

The talented twosome has long been redefining our friendship goals. Whether they're nailing each other's hits in carpool karaoke or hitting the red carpet together as the hottest pair, Swift and Gomez are constantly taking their BFF status to new levels. Whether or not a musical collaboration is in their future remains unclear, but one thing's for certain: their synergistic star power will ensure it's a success.

