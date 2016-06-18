Taylor Swift Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Orlando Pulse Nightclub Victims

Even as rumors of her budding relationship are swirling around the media, Taylor Swift has proven once again that she knows what's truly important. Last night, the 26-year-old pop star posted a simple, yet heartfelt ode to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and their families.

The "Bad Blood" singer took time to write out all the names of the victims of the tragic shooting. She posted a shot of her tribute on Instagram, addressing the caption to the families and friends of the people involved.

"As you bury your loved ones this week, please know that there are millions of us sending you love and our deepest sympathy in the face of this unthinkable and devastating tragedy," Swift wrote.

Throughout the week, other celebrities have posted their own tributes to the Pulse victims on social media, expressing their sympathy and support for everyone affected. Beyoncé posted a peace sign made out of rainbow-colored flowers, while Kris Jenner shared a simple image that read "More Love, Less Hate." The matriarch of the Kardashian clan captioned her post, "My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and those injured in this horrible, senseless act. #PrayforOrlando."

It's heartwarming to see celebrities from all walks of life rally together to support a community after such a tragic event. Swift's simple, heartfelt post proves that even those in the spotlight care deeply about their fans and their country.