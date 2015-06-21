Tour Taylor Swift's Fabulous New York City Penthouse

Katie Donbavand
Jun 21, 2015 @ 11:30 am
Taylor Swift's New York City Penthouse - Exterior
pinterest
The Exterior

The Grammy-winning pop princess moved into her gorgeous Tribeca penthouse in October 2014 and it has since been home to endless squad sleep-overs, dinner parties, and hang out sessions with her famous best friends. Swift picked up the enormous 7 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom apartment for a reported $20 million. She snagged the sweet digs from former owner, Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson.

Courtesy
Taylor Swift's New York City Penthouse - The Kitchen
pinterest
The Kitchen

Taylor bakes her vanilla chai sugar cookies in a spacious, light-filled kitchen clocking in at 8,300 square feet. Add that feature to the marble countertops, exposed brick and ceiling beams, and stainless-steel appliances and you have a dream kitchen that will make any New York drool. 

Courtesy
Taylor Swift's New York City Penthouse - The Dining Room
pinterest
The Dining Room

Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld, Jaime King, and more of Swift's girl gang have probably gathered around this table during one of her many fab parties.

Courtesy
Taylor Swift's New York City Penthouse - The Staircase
pinterest
The Staircase

A dramatic staircase separates the first and second floors of Swift's apartment. The rich wood paneling and carved curving banister are features most New Yorkers could only dream of. 

Courtesy
Taylor Swift's New York City Penthouse - The Living Room
pinterest
The Living Room

Swift snuggles with beloved kitties Dr. Meredith Grey and Detective Olivia Benson in the massive living room—complete with a fireplace. 

Courtesy
Taylor Swift's New York City Penthouse - The Nook
pinterest
The Nook 

Behind the plush living room sits another dining nook. We like to picture it housing a massive jam session featuring Swift and her musical pals like Lorde, Haim, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé and Jay-Z (fun fact: the couple also lives in the same Tribeca neighborhood). 

Courtesy
1 of 7

Advertisement
1 of 6 Courtesy

The Exterior

The Grammy-winning pop princess moved into her gorgeous Tribeca penthouse in October 2014 and it has since been home to endless squad sleep-overs, dinner parties, and hang out sessions with her famous best friends. Swift picked up the enormous 7 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom apartment for a reported $20 million. She snagged the sweet digs from former owner, Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson.

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

The Kitchen

Taylor bakes her vanilla chai sugar cookies in a spacious, light-filled kitchen clocking in at 8,300 square feet. Add that feature to the marble countertops, exposed brick and ceiling beams, and stainless-steel appliances and you have a dream kitchen that will make any New York drool. 

3 of 6 Courtesy

The Dining Room

Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld, Jaime King, and more of Swift's girl gang have probably gathered around this table during one of her many fab parties.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

The Staircase

A dramatic staircase separates the first and second floors of Swift's apartment. The rich wood paneling and carved curving banister are features most New Yorkers could only dream of. 

Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

The Living Room

Swift snuggles with beloved kitties Dr. Meredith Grey and Detective Olivia Benson in the massive living room—complete with a fireplace. 

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

The Nook 

Behind the plush living room sits another dining nook. We like to picture it housing a massive jam session featuring Swift and her musical pals like Lorde, Haim, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé and Jay-Z (fun fact: the couple also lives in the same Tribeca neighborhood). 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!