Taylor Swift's New Music Video for "New Romantics" Is "A Love Letter to Her Fans"

While Taylor Swift may have wrapped her 1989 World Tour, she’s keeping fans on the edge of their seats with a teaser to her new music video for “New Romantics.”

On Wednesday, the singer took to Twitter with a short clip of tour footage and highlights from her most recent performances. “The fans are the best part of this tour,” Swift said in the teaser (below). She went on to add that her Swifties are “the reason the shows are incredible,” which the songstress meant as a “love letter to her fans and a celebration of the 1989 era.”

Though the 1989 World Tour has come to a close, the songstress is still keeping plenty busy. Between her Apple commercial release last week and attending awards shows, Swift never stops. At this year's Grammys, she took home three honors for 1989, including Album of the Year. Then, this past weekend, the music mogul received four statues at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Talk about a wild year for the uber-talented 26-year-old. Now, with the official release of "New Romantics," Swift's sure to make headlines. For those who want to view the video's full version, she captioned the teaser: “The best people in life are free. #NewRomantics” and linked to iTunes, where it's now available on Apple Music.