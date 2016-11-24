Taylor Swift Models Her Own "Kinky Boots" While Hanging Out with the Cast on Broadway

Taylor Swift was quick to bring out her "kinky boots" while visiting the Broadway show to see friend and American Idol favorite Todrick Hall as he performed in the hit musical Wednesday night in New York City.

The songstress ushered in her Thanksgiving Eve trip to the theater in a flawless long-sleeved LBD, which she paired with sheer black tights, her trademark red lips, and a pair of Oxford-style brown-and-tan lace-up booties. However, the 26-year-old seemed to realize something essential was missing from her outfit, and twinned with Todrick in a matching red lace-up boot.

The "Bad Blood" hit-maker was quick to share her rave reviews on Instagram, writing "Okay. Went to see @todrick in Kinky Boots tonight and you just need to go see it. Not trying to be bossy. But you need to. Congrats also to Haven Burton, Aaron C. Finley and the rest of that RIDICULOUSLY FLAWLESS CAST," alongside a photo of the lead, still in full makeup and costume, holding the pop star in his arms on set.

Hall, who plays Lola in the show, also sent back the love, hilariously referencing the singer's single "Wildest Dreams" with the caption "Standin' in a nice dress, staring at the sunset..." alongside a photo of him holding Swift from behind in a Prom-esque pose.

