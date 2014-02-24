From Taylor Swift to Jamie Chung, See 10 of Our Favorite Instagrams from the Weekend

Courtesy Photo (2)
Jennifer Davis
Feb 24, 2014 @ 4:23 pm

Spring is just around the corner, and there's no better way to celebrate the forthcoming warmer weather then by snapping pics al fresco. Newly cemented BFFs Lorde and Taylor Swift soaked up the sun and enjoyed the sand between their toes while strolling on the beach in California. Across the country, New York City experienced its first warm weather of the year, and stars like Jamie Chung ventured outside in much lighter outerwear to bask in the 50 degree temperature. But they weren't the only celebrities to snap and share their weekend moments on Instagram! Click through the gallery to see 10 of our favorite photos from the weekend.

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Taylor Swift and Lorde

The newly cemented BFFs took advantage of the beautiful winter weather in Los Angeles with a walk on the beach.
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Jamie Chung

Style-setter Jamie Chung enjoyed New York City's first warm weekend all year wearing an envy-inducing patterned coat.
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Amandla Stenber, Lorde, and Kiernan Shipka

After a Satruday spent with Taylor Swift, Lorde caught up with pals Amandla Stenberg and Kiernan Shipka for breakfast.
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Emmy Rossum

No filter was needed for this breathtaking shot by Emmy Rossum.
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Lupita Nyong'o and Kevin Hart

Nyong'o had a fan girl moment with Kevin Hart backstage at the NAACP's Image Awards.
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Lauren Conrad

It's Britney! Lauren Conrad headed to Las Vegas to see Spears perform live.
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Sofia Vergara

Modern Famly matriarch Sofia Vergara snapped a group selfie along with the rest of her young co-stars while filming in Australia.
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Anna Kendrick

"When these are waiting in my hotel room I realize I have made excellent choices in my life," Kendrick captioned. And we agree!
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Drew Barrymore and InStyle's Kahlana Barfield

Before kicking off the weekend, glowing mom-to-be Drew Barrymore stopped by the InStyle offices to chat with our beauty director Kahlana Barfield!
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Eric Wilson for InStyle

Eric Wilson took this photo of the crystal finale at Dolce & Gabbana's fall show, and it was our most-liked 'gram of the weekend!

Follow @instylemagazine for more shots like this.

