See Taylor Swift and Lily Aldridge's Epic Disneyland Trip

When Taylor Swift and Lily Aldridge met at a Kings of Leon concert and found out they were Nashville neighbors, it was friendship at first sight (Aldridge's husband Caleb Followill is in the band). Even though Swift's since made the move to the Big Apple and seems to spend tons of time in L.A., the two have remained close. So close, in fact, that this weekend, the pair took Aldridge's three-year-old daughter Dixie to Disneyland for a girls' day of fun. Swift even took to social media to share a photo of them on one of the rides, appearing to be screaming with joy, captioned: "Disney with the girls."

Best day ever 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Apr 2, 2016 at 8:20am PDT

Aldridge hasn't been shy when it comes to talking about her relationship with Swift, telling Net-a-Porter's The Edit: "Taylor just loves her friends, and so do I. My girls are my girls." And it seems like with this sweet and fun trip Tay is like one of the family.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Throws Lily Aldridge A Birthday Bash

When your girls serenade you for your Birthday 🎂 A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Nov 19, 2015 at 2:41pm PST

We ❤️ @Disneyland A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Feb 21, 2016 at 12:22pm PST