The Definitive List of Every Man Taylor Swift Has Ever Sang About

My best friend Taylor is releasing another song off of her highly anticipated album tonight entitled "Gorgeous." It's going to be available everywhere because everyone is going to want to listen to it.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Why do we love a Taylor Swift song so very much?

For starters, it almost always speaks to some extremely specific romantic situation that we have previously found ourselves in. Cases in point: "I can't say hello to you and risk another goodbye," "Just because you're clean don't mean you don't miss it," and most brilliantly, "I've been picking up the pieces of the mess that you made." (ED NOTE: That one goes out directly to an ex-boyfriend.)

And HOW FUN! They're almost always about real life romances she's had, sometimes very much in the public eye. So in celebration of her new album, we're creating the definitive list (in no particular order) of every guy Swift has ever written about. You're welcome. (And yes, we'll be updating this list ASAP, assuming gorgeous is about...[insert fan theory here].)

1. Harry Styles: "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Out of the Woods," "Style"

2. John Mayer: "Dear John"

3. Jake Gyllenhaal: "All Too Well," "The Last Time"

4. Taylor Lautner: "Back to December"

5. Joe Jonas: "The Last Kiss," and "Forever and Always," "Better Than Revenge"

6. Cory Monteith, "Mine"

7. Conor Kennedy, "Begin Again"

8. Drew Hardwick, "Tear Drops on My Guitar"

9. Adam Young, "Enchanted to Meet You"

10. Stephen Barker Liles, "Hey Stephen"

11. Martin Johnson, "Love Story," "White Horse," and "If This Was a Movie"

12. Sam Armstrong, "Should've Said No"

13. Brandon Borello, "Our Song," and "Tim McGraw"

14. Cory Robertson, "Stay Beautiful"

15. Kanye, "Innocent," "Look What You Made Me Do"

16. Jordan Alford, "Picture to Burn"

17. Joe Alwyn, "Gorgeous"