28 Times Taylor Swift's Cats Embodied Her Lyrics

taylorswift / instagram
Jane Asher
Dec 13, 2017 @ 9:15 am

Happy 28th birthday to our favorite lyricist, awkward audience dancer, and legs-for-days cat lady, Taylor Swift!

Dr. Meredith Grey and Detective Olivia Benson have been members of the Swift family since 2011 and 2014 respectively, and haven't left her side since. The duo is now synonymous with Taylor's persona, and have turned even the most feline-averse folk among us into serious cat lovers. And who can blame us?! They seem to have such personalities, if only through Swift's Instagram lens, not to mention their hilarious methods of sitting around the house—slumped backwards on a chair, blending in with the couch, on their hind legs meerkat-style. You name it, they've done it.

VIDEO: Taylor Swift Delivers Two Killer Performances on SNL

Plus after re-listening to some old Taylor songs we've come to the realization that all of her songs were written for the two true loves in her life: her cats.

Scroll down below to see why many of Swift's songs were about her feline friends. The evidence is in the details, people! Happy birthday to Taylor—we hope it's a great one!

1 of 28 taylorswift/instagram

"I Did Something Bad," Reputation

"They say I did something bad, then why's it feel so good?" is exactly what Taylor and Olivia's faces are saying in this pic.

Advertisement
2 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"State of Grace," Red

"I never saw you coming and I'll never be the same," says Olivia upon seeing Taylor for the first time after a long tour. 

3 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"You Belong With Me," Fearless

Olivia and Lily Aldridge's daughter have a mutual love: "Have you ever thought just maybe, you belong with me?"

Advertisement
4 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"All Too Well," Red

Olivia sleeping an airplane like, "I’m a crumpled-up piece of paper lying here, cause I remember it all too well" 

Advertisement
5 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"You Belong With Me," Fearless

"Dreaming 'bout the day when you'll wake up and find that what you’re looking for has been here the whole time." It's okay Olivia, Meredith hasn't overshadowed you. 

Advertisement
6 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Tim McGraw," Taylor Swift

Olivia just letting Taylor know, "he said the way my blue eyes shined, put those Georgia stars to shame that night." 

Advertisement
7 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Out of the Woods," 1989

"We were lying on your couch, I remember." Catnaps for all!

Advertisement
8 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Wildest Dreams," 1989 

We can tell Olivia is having a great dream here. Just look at that smile! As if to say, "say you'll see me again even if it's just in your wildest dreams,"

Advertisement
9 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Style," 1989

Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, "we never go out of style."

Advertisement
10 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Stay Stay Stay," Red

There's that smile again, Olivia's definitely been thinking, "it's been occurring to me I'd like to hang out with you, for my whole life."

Advertisement
11 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Bad Blood," 1989

Meredith's narrowed eyes say it all: "Cause baby now we've got bad blood, you know it used to be mad love"

Advertisement
12 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Come Back ... Be Here," Red

"I don't want to miss you like this, come back, be here." Clearly Meredith doesn't love to travel.

Advertisement
13 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Treacherous," Red

This verse is so clearly about this moment: "Put your lips close to mine, as long as they don't touch. Out of focus, eye to eye, till the gravity's too much" (the gravity reference being Olivia's uncanny ability to sit up like a human, obviously).

Advertisement
14 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"22," Red

Meredith's expression just screams, "we're happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time. It's miserable and magical, oh yeah."

Advertisement
15 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Forever and Always," Fearless

That confused look on her face is definitely in reference to, "Where is this going? Thought I knew for a minute, but I don't anymore."

Advertisement
16 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Everything Had Changed," Red

After a catnap together both felines were thinking, "all I knew this morning when I woke, is I know something now, know something now I didn't before."

Advertisement
17 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Shake It Off," 1989

Meredith knows the "haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate," but she's going to eat this trophy anyway!

Advertisement
18 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Blank Space," 1989

"Saw you there and I thought, Oh my God, look at that face." Because, THAT FACE! Too cute. 

Advertisement
19 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Mine," Speak Now

"You are the best thing, that's ever been mine," Taylor upon seeing how nicely her cat matches her home décor. 

Advertisement
20 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Enchanted," Sparks Fly

Mesmerized by her mom, Meredith thinks, "Walls of insincerity, shifting eyes and vacancy vanished when I saw your face. All I can say is it was enchanting to meet you."

Advertisement
21 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Never Grow Up," Sparks Fly

We're sure Taylor thought, "you darling, don't you ever grow up, just stay this little," when she brought home baby Olivia for the first time.

Advertisement
22 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Fearless," Fearless

Cats can be well-known for their unending stares: "You put your eyes on me. In this moment now capture it remember it."

Advertisement
23 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"I Almost Do," Red

"And I just wanna tell you, it takes everything in me not to call you. And I wish I could run to you. And I hope you know that every time I don't I almost do." Oh, the kitty angst!

Advertisement
24 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"New Romantics," 1989

Clearly Meredith and Olivia were the inspiration behind this song: "Baby, we're the new romantics, the best people in life are free" [to lie around all day].

Advertisement
25 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Love Story," Fearless

Taylor and Olivia pictured just after she joined the Swift family: "We were both young, when I first saw you."

Advertisement
26 of 28 Raymond Hall/GC Images

"Welcome To New York," 1989

"Welcome to New York [Olivia], it's been waiting for you."

Advertisement
27 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Out Of The Woods," 1989

Although there's much evidence out there that the lyrics, "your necklace hanging from my neck," were about a gift from Harry Styles, we can't see why this adorable Meredith locket wasn't brought into the discussion. 

Advertisement
28 of 28 taylorswift / instagram

"Tell Me Why," Fearless

"Down here from the ground I see who you are." A very tall, leggy blonde girl. Love you Tay!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!