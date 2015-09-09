See Over 75 of Taylor Swift's 1989 Tour Guests Take the Stage with Her

Alexis Bennett
Sep 09, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

Taylor Swift might be a solo artist, but she definitely isn't alone in the friend department. The "Bad Blood" singer proved that she has several buddies in very high places, and she can even get them to join her on the stage no matter what city she's in.

During her 1989 Tour Swift welcomed a bunch of her celebrity pals to share the stage with her. The performances included some of our favorite music artists like Justin Timberlake and Mary J. Blige. Plus, there were also non-singers who took to the stage, such as Ellen DeGeneres and Julia Roberts. There were so many surprise appearances that it was hard to keep up with all of the unforgettable moments. Luckily we've got the history-making performances in one place.

Keep scrolling to see all of Swift's special guests.

May 30, 2015

Victoria's Secret models Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt struck a fierce pose on stage in Detroit, Michigan.

May 30, 2015

Swift's gal pal Hadid even danced to the music while on stage in Detroit, Michigan.

May 30, 2015

Imagine Dragons member, Dan Reynolds, belted out a song with Swift in Detroit, Michigan.

June 6, 2015

The country band Little Big Town took to the stage in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

June 12, 2015

Echosmith singer Sydney Sierota graced the stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

June 12, 2015

Actress Mariska Hargitay and model Cara Delevingne shared the spotlight with Swift in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

June 13, 2015

Encore! Hargitay had a double dose of fun in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with Swift.

June 27, 2015

Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne, showed Swift major love in London, England.

July 10, 2015

The U.S. Women's National Soccer team celebrated winning the FIFA World Cup with Heidi Klum and Swift in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

July 10, 2015

The Weekend sang a duet with Swift in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

July 10, 2015

Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Aldridge, Gigi Hadid, and Lena Dunham all reunited in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

July 11, 2015

Nick Jonas took fans by surprise as he hit the stage in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

July 11, 2015

In East Rutherford New Jersey Swift showed off her squad with appearances from Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Uzo Aduba, Karlie Kloss, Behati Prinsloo, and Gigi Hadid.

July 13, 2015

Grammy award winning singer Lorde joined swift during the Washington, D.C. stop.

July 14, 2015

Jason Derulo showed Swift his support during the Washinton, D.C. stop.

July 18, 2015

Andy Grammer hopped on stage during Swift's performance in Chicago, Illinois.

July 18, 2015

Empire's Serayah McNeill song along with Swift in Chicago, Illionois.

July 19, 2015

Australian model Andreja Pejic and British model Lily Donaldson took to the stage in Chicago, Illinois.

July 19, 2015

Sam Hunt serenaded Swift and the crowd in Chicago, Illinois. 

July 25, 2015

Swift performed with Malcolm Kelley and Tony Oller, aka MKTO, in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

July 24, 2015

Walk the Moon's Nicholas Petricca had fun on stage in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

August 1, 2015

The duo Nico and Vinz showed up at Swift's Vancouver performance.

August 8, 2015

Fetty Wap made a surprise appearance during the Seattle, Washington leg of the tour.

August 8, 2015

Singer Ciara and her boyfriend football player Russell Wilson were on stage during the Seattle, Washington show.

August 14, 2015

Fifth Harmony lit up the stage in Santa Clara, California.

August 15, 2015

Julia Roberts and musician Joan Baez united with Swift in Santa Clara, California.

August 15, 2015

In Santa Clara, California English girl group Little Mix performed with Swift.

August 21, 2015

NBA star Kobe Bryant shocked guests during a Los Angeles, California show.

August 21, 2015

OneRepublic's frontman Ryan Tedder rocked with Swift in Los Angeles, California.

August 22, 2015

In Los Angeles, California Uzo Aduba had fun on stage with Swift.

August 22, 2015

Mary J. Blige showed Swift and her fans love in Los Angeles, California.

August 22, 2015

Actors Chris Rock and Matt LeBlanc teamed up with model Sean O'Pry to surprise concert goers in Los Angeles, California.

August 24, 2015

Swift brought Alanis Morissette to the stage during a performance in Los Angeles, California.

August 24, 2015

Ellen DeGeneres made everyone laugh while on the stage in Los Angeles, California.

August 24, 2015

The Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines joined Swift for a duet in Los Angeles, California.

August 25, 2015

Beck and St. Vincent wowed Swift's fans during another surprise in Los Angeles, California.

August 25, 2015

John Legend surprised Swift's fans during a show in Los Angeles, California.

August 26, 2015

Selena Gomez surprised fans in Los Angeles, California. 

August 26, 2015

Lisa Kudrow sang "Smelly Cat" in Los Angeles, California with Swift.

August 26, 2015

Justin Timberlake joined Swift during one of her five performance in Los Angeles, California.

August 29, 2015

Singer OMI united with Swift for a surprise performance in San Diego, California.

August 29, 2015

Avril Lavigne rocked the crowd during Swift's San Diego, California show.

September 9, 2015

Wiz Khalifa brought a lot of energy to Houston when he performed "See You Again" with Swift.

September 16, 2015

In Indianapolis, Indiana, The Band Perry encouraged Swift to join them with her guitar.

September 18, 2015

The sparkles and fringe were doubled when Sydney Sierota hit the stage during the Columbus, Ohio stop.

September 21, 2015

Country music star, Dierks Bentley, united with Swift for the ultimate surprise in Kansas City, Missouri.

September 25, 2015

Steven Tyler brought the house down when he surprised concert goers in Nashville.

September 26, 2015

British singer Leona Lewis joined the party to sing a duet of her hit "Bleeding Love" with Swift.

September 26, 2015

Steven Tyler came back for another round with T. Swift and fans.

September 29, 2015

Nelly had too much fun with Swift and Haim as they belted out their tunes in St. Louis, Missouri.

October 2, 2015

Keith Urban rocked the stage with Swift in coordinating all black outfits in Toronto, Canada.

October 3, 2015

Charli XCX had too much fun on stage with Swift during a performance in Toronto.

October 17, 2015

Ellie Goulding joined her bff to perform her hit "Love Me Like You Do" in Texas.

October 21, 2015

In Greensboro, North Carolina, Swift channeled her country heritage during a sassy duet of "Little Red Wagon" with Miranda Lambert.

October 27, 2015

Miami Heat's basketball star Dwyane Wade represented during Swift's stop in Miami.

Pitbull, also known as Mr. 305, shocked fans with a Cameo during the Miami show for the 1989 Tour. 

October 31, 2015

Concert goers in Tampa, Florida received a very special Halloween surprise when Idina Menzel joined Swift to sing "Let it Go" from Frozen.

