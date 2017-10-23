whitelogo
whitelogo
Taylor Momsen
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Taylor Momsen
Celebrity
7 Female Celebrities Who Support Watching Porn
Oct 23, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Which
Gossip Girl
Character Are You? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
Sep 19, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Fashion Week
Runway Looks We Love: Helmut Lang
Sep 07, 2013 @ 2:40 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Heidi Klum, Taylor Momsen, Hannah Simone, and More Stars Celebrate Donatella Versace's New Collections
May 16, 2013 @ 6:09 pm
TV Shows
Gossip Girl Finale: Try These Upper East Sider Hairstyles!
Dec 17, 2012 @ 4:35 pm
Beauty
Trend to Try: Rapunzel Braids!
Aug 12, 2011 @ 4:15 pm
TV Shows
Jessica Szohr and Taylor Momsen to Leave Gossip Girl
May 10, 2011 @ 6:00 pm
Most Recent
Beauty
Hair Trend Alert: Totally '90s!
May 04, 2011 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Material Girl Collection In Stores Now!
Aug 03, 2010 @ 12:49 pm
TV Shows
Gossip Girl Gets Polished, Gwyneth's Country Debut, and More!
Jul 28, 2010 @ 1:16 pm
Fashion
An Exclusive Look at Taylor Momsen's Material Girl Shoot
Jul 28, 2010 @ 9:57 am
Fragrance
Taylor Momsen to Front New John Galliano Fragrance
Jul 26, 2010 @ 11:24 am
Ali Larter's Pregnant, Kristen Stewart's Sunglasses, and More!
Jul 21, 2010 @ 12:28 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Taylor Momsen Revealed as Madonna's "Material Girl"
Jul 14, 2010 @ 1:18 pm
Shop Rachel Zoe for QVC, Lindsay Lohan's Leggings, and More!
Jun 29, 2010 @ 12:15 pm
TV Shows
Gossip Girl: What They're Wearing
May 07, 2010 @ 5:32 pm
TV Shows
Gossip Girl: What They're Wearing
Apr 30, 2010 @ 1:55 pm
TV Shows
Gossip Girl: What They’re Wearing
Mar 19, 2010 @ 11:16 am
TV Shows
Gossip Girl is Back! See What They’re Wearing
Mar 05, 2010 @ 2:00 pm
Transformations
Taylor Momsen's Changing Looks
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!