Taylor Lautner
Star Couples
Sad News: Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Have Broken Up
Jul 06, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Taylor Lautner Stepped Up "Like a Husband" to Support Billie Lourd, According to Her Uncle
Jun 13, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner Had a
Twilight
Reunion at the Moschino Show
Jun 09, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Most Recent
Scream Queens
Is Canceled, RIP
May 15, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Star Couples
Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Were the Cutest Couple at Stagecoach
May 01, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Kendall Jenner Just Unveiled This Wacky Skill in a Talent Show
Mar 01, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Movies
Why Taylor Lautner OK'd Going Shirtless in Run the Tide
Dec 02, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
You'll Never Guess How Much Bella Swan's Ring Went for at Twilight Auction
Nov 22, 2016 @ 8:00 pm
Movies
Hundreds of
Twilight
Props—Including Bella's Gorgeous Wedding Gown—Will Be Available at Auction
Oct 25, 2016 @ 10:30 am
In Taylor Lautner's Experience, Women Can’t Help but Pet His Abs: “They Don’t Even Ask”
Oct 05, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Watch Lea Michele Choose Between Leonardo DiCaprio and Calvin Harris for "Who'd You Rather?" on
Ellen
Sep 26, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity Hairstyles
Attention! Taylor Lautner Went Lavender
Sep 14, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
New Cast Portraits from
Scream Queens
Season 2 Have Arrived
Aug 26, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
Lea Michele Stars as Hannibal Lecter in the New
Scream Queens
Teaser
Aug 18, 2016 @ 9:00 am
John Stamos and Taylor Lautner Are Sexy Doctors in the New
Scream Queens
Promo
Aug 11, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Star Couples
Taylor Lautner Talks Dating Taylor Swift and Confirms She Wrote a Song About Him
Aug 09, 2016 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
Lea Michele Snaps
Scream Queens
Season 2 Tease with Taylor Lautner
Jul 18, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Movies
It's National Kissing Day! Here Are 12 of the Best Movie Smooches in GIFs
Jul 06, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Reviews & Coverage
Taylor Lautner Is Joining
Scream Queens
for Season 2
Jun 23, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity
Taylor Lautner Joins Instagram, Offers Up Taylor Swift's Phone Number
May 17, 2016 @ 8:00 pm
Watch Taylor Lautner Dance to the Spice Girls on
The Tonight Show
Apr 01, 2016 @ 8:45 am
Celebrity
It’s Taylor Lautner’s Birthday! Check Out His Transformation from Child Star to Hollywood Hunk
Feb 11, 2016 @ 6:45 am
Celebrity
Taylor Lautner Has Moved on from Bella Swan with…
Dec 14, 2015 @ 10:15 am
