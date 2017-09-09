whitelogo
whitelogo
Taylor Kinney
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Taylor Kinney
Videos
Lady Gaga Reveals Reason for Taylor Kinney Split
Sep 09, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Weddings
Lady Gaga Plays With Our Emotions: Taylor Kinney and I "Still Love Each Other"
Oct 24, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Star Couples
Lady Gaga Pens a Heartfelt Statement on Breakup with Taylor Kinney: "Please Root Us on"
Jul 20, 2016 @ 8:30 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney Call Off Their Engagement After Five Years Together—See Their Cutest Couple Moments
Jul 19, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Lady Gaga's 30th Birthday Party: See What Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas, and More Stars Wore
Mar 28, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Star Couples
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney Were the Cutest Couple at the Operation Smile Benefit
Mar 14, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
See Lady Gaga and Fiancé Taylor Kinney Share a Smooch on the Chicago Blackhawks Kiss Cam
Mar 07, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney Take a Dip in Frigid Lake Michigan
Mar 07, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Oscars
See the Best Celebrity Instagram Photos from the 2016 Oscars
Feb 29, 2016 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity
12 Star Couples Who Aren’t Afraid of a Little PDA
Feb 13, 2016 @ 5:30 am
Star Couples
A Swimsuit-Clad Lady Gaga Hits the Beach with Taylor Kinney the Morning After Her Golden Globes Win
Jan 12, 2016 @ 7:15 pm
Celebrity
These 12 Hunks Prove the 2016 Golden Globe Awards Were the Hottest Ever
Jan 11, 2016 @ 7:45 am
People's Choice Awards
See 8 of the Best Moments from the 2016 People’s Choice Awards
Jan 07, 2016 @ 5:00 am
Celebrity
See Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney's Cutest Moments Together
Dec 31, 2015 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Lady Gaga Whips Up an Italian Dinner for Taylor Kinney, Shares a Makeup-Free Selfie
Nov 16, 2015 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
Taylor Kinney Explains Why Lady Gaga Slapped Him When They First Met
Oct 15, 2015 @ 12:30 pm
Billboard Music Awards
Lady Gaga Named
Billboard
's 2015 Woman of the Year
Sep 30, 2015 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Lady Gaga's Tiny Bikini Puts Her Curves on Full Display
Jun 17, 2015 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
Taylor Kinney on Getting Engaged to Lady Gaga: "I Just Knew. It Wasn't a Lightbulb Going Off"
May 05, 2015 @ 1:15 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!