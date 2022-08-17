Tatiana Maslany Praised 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' for Challenging Superhero Body Standards

She's the latest superhero to join Marvel universe.

Published on August 17, 2022
Tatiana Maslany She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Los Angeles Premiere
Photo: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Tatiana Maslany isn't here for the "weird standards" society puts on women's bodies in superhero projects, and she's not afraid to say it. While walking the carpet at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's premiere on Monday, the starring actress told Entertainment Tonight how she feels about challenging typical body standards through her starring role in the new Disney+ series.

"I think that there's a cultural obsession with the certain physique that goes along with these movies sometimes," she shared. "I certainly fell prey to that idea, and I definitely don't think it's a thing that we should be pursuing 'cause it's just these weird standards that none of us can actually keep up with unless we're going to the gym 1,000 times a week."

The actress added, "What I love about She-Hulk is that she represents a different body and a different perception from the outside. How people see her is so much a part of her story ... That to me is a really exciting conversation that can happen around this, like, how do we look at someone differently depending on the body that they inhabit?"

Beyond just challenging body representation norms, executive producer Jessica Gao told The Hollywood Reporter that She-Hulk's creative team also aimed to magnify how society teaches women to express their emotions.

"Socially and culturally, we have conditioned girls to have a very different relationship to their feelings," Gao said. "They have to temper their emotions a lot more, and there's a double standard in what we allow in terms of anger from women and from men. That was very important for us to be truthful about in the show."

