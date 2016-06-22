Taste of Streep Is the Instagram Account You Need in Your Life

Today, we honor inimitable Hollywood queen, Meryl Streep, on her 67th birthday. But it’s us who have received a gift and it comes in the form of the quirky fan Instagram Taste of Streep. If the name doesn’t give it away, the ‘gram is essentially a mashup of various foods and pictures of Meryl Streep. Why? “Everyone loves food and everyone loves Meryl Streep,” says account creator and actress Samantha Raye, who considers Streep “the queen of the craft.” (P.S. Same.)

4 TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR OUR SCREENING OF THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA GET TO @SYNDICATEDBK NOW!!!! 40 BOGART FIRST COME FIRST SERVE A photo posted by taste of streep (@tasteofstreep) on Jun 15, 2016 at 4:29pm PDT

“One day I felt so inclined to put her on a strawberry donut and the response I received was overwhelming,” she adds. Thus, Taste of Streep came to be.The account has amassed a following of more than 100k with individual images, like Streep combined with a cannoli or Streep standing in as a Bloody Mary’s celery stalk, garnering anywhere from five to 10 thousand likes each.

The images of Streep are a variety of red carpet photos and some of her most popular movie characters, like The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly and Mamma Mia’s Donna. And research for the next best image can be grueling.

“My desktop looks like your worst nightmare,” says Raye. “Anyone who catches a glimpse of it literally screams because it’s packed with photos. I’m always looking for images and I love finding photos of her that I’ve never seen before.”

With almost 150 posts, it's nearly impossible to choose a favorite image from the account, but if you ask Raye, the most ridiculous pictures or those featuring her favorite foods hold the top spot."Everyone's favorites are always different, but mine tend to be the more absurd ones," she says. "I love the mozzarella sticks and the Cadbury Creme Egg. I also love the ceviche, probably because that's one of my favorite things to eat."

So, in honor of everyone's favorite screen goddess, spend some time today (or every day) scrolling through the hilarious account. But we hold no responsibility for the pangs of hunger and intense need to marathon Meryl Streep movies that may come as a result.