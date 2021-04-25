Taraji P. Henson Just Debuted a Two-Toned Dye Job
And matched her new hair to her outfit in the process.
Self-proclaimed hair chameleon Taraji P. Henson is switching up her look again. After ushering in the new year with a magenta pixie cut, she grew out her length and subtly transitioned her color to a fiery red shade a month later. And on Saturday, the actress decided to debut yet another bold transformation: a two-tone dye job that's split directly down the middle.
"Happy Saturday spring vibes," Taraji captioned a slideshow of photos of her new hair on Instagram, with one half of her head dyed purple, and the other, pink. In the snapshots, she matched her mane — which featured a center part and was styled into soft waves — to her outfit, wearing bubblegum pink flared trousers and a multi-colored ruffled blouse.
Taraji's hairstylist Tym Wallace also documented her latest hair change on social media, captioning his post: "Spring is here and so is @tarajiphenson."
Earlier this month, Taraji revealed that during the pandemic, she's been experimenting with her hair as a form of self-care, and even installed a beauty salon in her house complete with a cash register. "I recently created a salon at home," she told InStyle. "Since I was trapped inside, I needed my own little world."
She added, "I just bought a cash register. Don't ask me why — it makes me feel good." Hopefully this means that are more major hair transformations to come.